We booked this a few months ago after reading how it was going COVID-wise on cruise ships. Cruise was so good that we booked a B2B and got a certificate for another. We were in Aqua cabin 9112. Please feel free to ask questions.
- COVOD Testing. Flying to San Diego from Florida a few days early meant we needed to do the tests away from home. We purchased three of the Celebrity recommended ...
Embarkation at San Diego was not a problem, and we were onboard for 12.30 and had nice lunch and a couple of drinks. Got to our room for 1.30 and bags arrived soon after. The ship looked in reasonable condition, although you can always pick faults if you wish to. Food was very good, plenty of choice, both in the Oceanview and the MDR. Never needed to wait long before getting served at any bar. All ...
Panama Canal all the way. This was a Celebrity that left from San Diego and finished in Miami. I wanted to see the new locks. I had toured the old Canal 10 years ago, and the engineering of the new canal was fascinating. Celebrity has been our regular line and the Infinity had good reviews. Embarking was a disaster at San Diego....disorganized to the extreme. The cabins are very tired and old in ...
We liked the itinerary and had not visited the West Coast since the 80`s.We got to San Diego a day early and enjoyed the city.Didn`t stop in Monterrey due to the heavy seas and the water was rough up to Seattle.Got two and half days in San Francisco and had a good time.The stop in Astoria Oregon should be eliminated and the extra time spent in Seattle a beautiful city.Victoria was great too.We ...
Have just disembarked the Celebrity Eclipse following a 9 night Pacific Coastal Cruise from San Diego to Vancouver.
We chose this cruise because we had sailed on the Eclipse 3 time previously and liked the itinerary.
On embarking the ship we were greeted with the customary glass of champagne (make the most of it as it’s the last freebie you will get).
The first thing I would say is that ...
Choose this cruise based on previous experiences with Celebrity plus ports. It was a mistake,
This was he most disorganized, poorly managed ship I have sailed on.
My mistake, don't cruise this far north this early in the year. It was freezing!
Also don't cruise out of San Diego, their port facilities are completely inadequate.
We wound up eating in the buffet most meals, due to the low ...
We are experienced cruisers (12 +), second time with Celebrity. We selected this itinerary for the Pacific San Diego to Vancouver route. My brother & his wife traveling with us, first time on Celebrity. Concierge cabins 2138 & 2140 on deck 12. We picked these so that we could have a combined balcony which worked great the first day. Until the trouble started with the excessive noise above us from ...
This was our first time on Celebrity. We choose this cruise because of the itinerary, repositioning cruise up the West Coast. We flew into San Diego and spent a few days there, and then a few days in Vancouver at the end of the cruise. Embarkation and disembarkation were fine/typical. The ship is beautiful, the clientele a little older. We were among the youngest at 54. We loved the suspended ...
We typically cruise for destinations and tours, but we live in Southern California, and picked this trip just to relax.
We have been to all of the cities, some of them numerous times, so we did not book any shore excursions. We did get off the ship in every port, but toured about on our own in each location.
Embarkation: We did receive an email advise us the there could be delays in ...
We chose this cruise because of the Panama Canal transit and pretty much for no other reason or ports, as well as prior, good experiences with Celebrity. Overall, the experience and ship were very good. The Infinity is a nice size without feeling overwhelmed or overcrowded. We were a little concerned as the ship is getting older and is scheduled to be redone in 2020, but it was well-maintained ...