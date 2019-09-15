Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

It has been our dream to cruise the Galapagos for almost 30 years, and we were finally able to go! We chose Celebrity Flora over the Expedition really only because it left on a Sunday, but we are really glad we made that decision, since at the time of our sailing, the Expedition had not yet returned to the Galapagos from its repairs. We did not do the Quito extension, mostly because of the fear of ...