Celebrity Europe Cruise Reviews

Sa Torino walk from Fira to Oia
Ship in Santorini
Approaching the magic carpet on the tender
Dinner on the magic carpet
Fantastic Greek Island Cruise

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Adamoz73 avatar

Adamoz73

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

We can honestly say that this cruise exceeded our expectations. I was worried that the Covid restrictions would impact the experience but on the contrary they made you feel safe and they were handled brilliantly. From the pre-boarding experience with requirement for all passengers to be vaccinated and the testing of every passenger and staff member as you board and again as you leave it really ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Overall a great cruise! Venice to Rome

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

DENIE avatar

DENIE

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

We (wife and I, and another couple – call us “late 50’s”) chose this cruise as we wanted to experience a European cruise after doing several Caribbean cruises. This was our 3rd cruise on Celebrity. The Venice-Rome, and Dalmatian Coast was highly appealing to us as we have read so much about these areas. Port stops were Rijeka, Split, and Dubrovnik (Croatia); Kotor, Montenegro; Valleta, Malta; ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 4

Disappointing First Celebrity Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

txcarm avatar

txcarm

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

The most disappointing aspect was the room. We booked a verandah. The mattress was old and uncomfortable as were the pillows which were very hard. The towels were rough and worn. The lighting was also outdated as was the entire ship. The food was very good as was the service. We had an excellent room attendant and excellent waiters in the main dining room. There was very little assistance ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Trying out the Edge

Review for Celebrity Edge to Mediterranean

finalglidepath avatar

finalglidepath

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Cruising since 72. More than 50, I've lost count. Loyal to Royal since 74 Song of Norway. Tried a lot of others but liked Royal best. Took 1st X ship Jan/2019 Argentina to Antarctica (Eclipse), and Celebrity has won me over from now on. Booked this Europe cruise with total of 6 family to try out the Edge. As usual the crew and service knocked it out of the park. I didn't realize when I booked what ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Edge - Not My Cup Of Tea

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

jessebean avatar

jessebean

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

The cruise itinerary and ports were fine. Celebrity excursions were too crowded, too long for what was seen, buses were often hot, and guides would not control guests who took 20 minutes when only 10 was allotted for stop. The new balcony cabin layouts are excellent. We really liked our cabin and the included balcony. However, we missed the sky lounge. The ship was confusing in that it had ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

Overall good... not the spa (1 star for the spa)

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

poochi24 avatar

poochi24

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

first time on the celebrity cruise so i can't compare to their other classes of ships but i thought it was good. we were on the cruise that was in Rome, Sicily, day at sea, santorini, athens, mykonos, naufplion, katakolon, day at sea, malta, naples, back to rome. embarkation: very smooth process- maybe 10 minutes; we did the cruise's transfer from the airport to the port and once we were off ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Celebrity - like it used to be

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

FLcruzer0214 avatar

FLcruzer0214

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

This was our 25 th cruise and It might have been our best. We used to love Celebrity but kind of soured on it after being on the Solstice when it first came out and not having a very good experience. We started experimenting with other lines. The Edge was very impressive. Beautiful ship. Unique spaces. Staff was excellent. Service was top notch. Food was wonderful Loved the way they broke up ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

A fabulous ship with just one exception

Review for Celebrity Edge to Mediterranean

NASMEX avatar

NASMEX

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We took the last Med cruises of the season, then did B2B with the transatlantic crossing, for a total of 25 nights. The only negative in the ship design is that there is no forward-facing observation deck. For me, that was a big deal. We also made the mistake of booking a traditional balcony cabin, thinking we would have connecting balconies with our travel companions. Turned out they weren't ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Nice rooms, excursions, terrible food and sick staff and guest everywhere

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

missy234 avatar

missy234

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

We chose this cruise because we were celebrating a late honeymoon and babymoon. On the positive side the rooms were nice, we reserved a concierge class balcony with a nice view, most of the entertainment was good, and the excursions were fabulous. We typically opted for the more expensive inclusive excursions and they were well worth the money. We had a wonderful experience in Athens ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class Stateroom with Veranda

The Company got it wrong

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Daimlersp avatar

Daimlersp

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

The itinerary looked good, we were taking friends on their first cruise on our favorite cruise line, and everything augured well. Although we have taken about 40 cruises most of which have been on Celebrity, we wanted to experience the Edge, particularly since we are also booked on it for next year with our grandchildren. As usual the service we received was excellent and friendly. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

