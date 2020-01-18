"In the last three years we have sailed on RCI, NCL and Carnival and decided to try Celebrity. While the others were good, Celebrity was by far the best! And honestly in many ways it was not even close. Start by..."Read More
We were so ready to sail again! This cruise will move me from Elite to Elite Plus. Disclaimer: This is a less than favorable review. I am the person who usually praises and encourages...
We are very happy with the welcome back and the enthusiasm of the crew. It is the new marketing and hype of Always Included that we are unhappy with.
We have cruised with Celebrity once before on the Equinox and absolutely loved it. This time we brought along our brother and sister-in-law. They are hooked now as well. We love this ship, it's never too crowded, always very clean, the veranda cabins are spacious enough for the two of us. The beds never bother our backs (which is saying something because most hotels do).
We picked the Celebrity Equinox Eastern Caribbean Cruise of Feb. 29 - Mar.7th because of the itenerary plus us having had very good experiences on Celebrity ships before. We really like the ship as it was easy to get around on plus it was very well maintained by the crew. We found all of the crew very friendly and especially liked our stateroom attendant and our dining room waiter and his ...
The Equinox boasted a huge remodel in 2019, but it didn’t show in reality. I’m thinking the remodel must have adhered to the suite class rooms and private areas. The median age of cruisers was easily 60+ and the entertainment/activities seem to cater to this group. Couldn’t enjoy the deck areas very much being that cruisers were allowed to smoke EVERYWHERE outside on public decks. Many of the ...
This was our 10th celebrity cruise, 13th overall and 2nd on Equinox. Every year we sail presidents week with family and friends as a tradition. We love the solstice class ships and are never disappointed. We live in Orlando so no hotel stays are necessary. Travel time to port everglades is 3-31/2 hours. We chose to park on site which cost $15 per night for the convenience. Embarkation was really ...
We sailed on the Equinox with a group of 18 ranging from our 16 year old son to a few in their 60's. Overall this was an excellent cruise with only a couple of things I feel could have been improved. I'll start with the positives as they far outweighed any negatives on this ship.
We have been on 13 cruises including this one. It was our first on Celebrity Cruise line. Overall we give the ship 4 stars. The Captain and crew were great. The ship was very clean.
The entertainment was good as well.
We've been on 47 cruises, mostly long cruises, even taken a 3-month cruise around the world, but a group of 13 from our apartment building, decided it might be fun so we jumped right in. I wasn't sure if such a short cruise would be just a hassle, but it turned out great! The building usually has Happy Hour twice a week, so this was sort of like a 2-night Happy Hour (no I'm not a heavy drinker, ...
The Equinox / Solstice class ship did not disappoint again- this was our 4th time on the Equinox and the addition of Captain Tassos was a huge plus – having sailed with him before on the Solstice he is by far the funniest and most entertaining of all the Celebrity captains we have had. Boarding was a breeze as was departure.
We chose this cruise for the Caribbean itinerary and previous experience with Celebrity.
BOAT DESIGN Really like the design of the boat. Now second favourite to Viking ocean cruise ship. It felt fresh and light filled Enjoyed the solarium with soaring glass ceiling and windowed walls for the days when it was too windy to sit outside. It was supposed to be adults only until 4:30 although ...