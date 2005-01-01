  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2333 reviews
38 Awards
The Summit at port in St. Lucia
Bathroom
Wider view of balcony
Bed
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
19 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Best onboard cruise experience ever!
"This was about our 15th cruise, 4th Celebrity and 2nd time on the Summit. As far as the actual onboard cruise experience, it was absolutely fabulous! There were only 247 passengers on ship that accommodates about..."Read More
bmw-atl avatar

bmw-atl

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 19 Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews

Best onboard cruise experience ever!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
bmw-atl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was about our 15th cruise, 4th Celebrity and 2nd time on the Summit. As far as the actual onboard cruise experience, it was absolutely fabulous! There were only 247 passengers on ship that accommodates about 2,500, with a crew of 700+. Our captain kept calling it our "private yacht the Summit" and that's how it felt. There were no crowds, no lines and service was excellent! If you made ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

The Food, the Service

Review for Celebrity Summit to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
gmboucher
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is not my first cruise. I have been cruising for 30 years and this is my 5th cruise on Celebrity. This was a disappointment. The lack of organization was the first disappointment. Boarding the boat was chaotic and without any 'specialness'. we were boarded like cattle. the boarding crew had no cheerfulness no welcoming, like 'get on the bus'. The room was clean and fine, the cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Cabin Type: Ocean View 5

Christmas Caribbean Cruise

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ob1moses
First Time Cruiser

My husband and I are veteran cruisers. We view Celebrity as our "home" cruise line due to the fact it most closely meets all of our needs. It is a good value, good food, excellent service and attention to the "little details" that can make or break a vacation. In addition they can easily accommodate/entertain our children during school breaks. We booked a cruise this Christmas because we really ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2009

Traveled with children

Summit - Mexican Riviera

Review for Celebrity Summit to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
NauticalDan
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was my first cruise on Celebrity, and it blew me away. I've cruised on Royal Caribbean and Carnival before, and this was the best. Embarkation was on October 10, 2005 in Los Angeles Birth 91 (i think) at the World Cruise Terminal. Not the smoothest thing to do in the world, but it wasn't horrible. We got there at about 11am. We went in some doors and were told to go outside, but not really ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2005

Summit - Mexican Riviera

Review for Celebrity Summit to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
YoPablo
First Time Cruiser • Age 2020s

What a fantastic cruise! We booked the cruise for our 25th Wedding Anniversary and were not disappointed. The service on the ship was amazing. From our room steward, Felipe, and his asst., Encieto, to the dining room staff and everyone else working on the ship, they do try hard to treat you "famously". Booking a balcony in concierge class was certainly worth the money. Two of the ports we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2005

Celebrity Summit - Mexican Riviera

Review for Celebrity Summit to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
YOW
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

As we gathered at the Los Angeles cruise terminal prior to boarding Summit, rumors already abounded as to a quickly developing hurricane that was now threatening the Pacific coast of Mexico. This had, of course, been a particularly active (and tragic) storm season in the Atlantic, and we knew upon booking this cruise back in June that hurricane risk even in the Pacific could be a factor. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2005

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Carolyn
First Time Cruiser

Embarkation went very smoothly. We arrived about 11:30 that morning from a directly flight from Washington DC which I booked independently from the cruise line. We did not purchase transfers because a cab ride is less that $20 for two people from the airport to the docks. Advice is to make sure that you have a passport. It will make the embarkation and debarkation go much smoothly. I traveled with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2005

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ebtmsw
First Time Cruiser • Age 2020s

We had a wonderful time aboard the summit- we loved the fun factory and our kids didn't want to leave! The youth staff is exceptional- they have the ability to know the kids quickly and adapt according to their different personalities. The food was less than desirable at breakfast- in the main restaurant food was always cold- my daughter had pancakes two different days that were hard. Breakfast ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2005

Cabin Type: Family Ocean View with Balcony

Traveled with children

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
House_Atreides
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Summit Review 3/22/05-4/1/05 Overall impression of ship: Very good. Embarkation: This was a breeze even if not traveling in a suite. The lines moved quickly and efficiently the entire time I watched them. Cabin # 6099 (Sky Suite) This is a nice suite; small for a suite but well-kept and tastefully decorated. Balcony is more than adequate in size with wood flooring and wooden chairs covered ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2005

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
steve2242
First Time Cruiser • Age 2020s

The Summit was everything we expected & then some. The embarkation was so fast I was shocked. We basically went through as fast as we could walk! We were of course greeted with wine and champagne and found our cabin ready and waiting. We were traveling with our 24 year old daughter who spent the first 2 nights with us until I managed to pay to upgrade her to her own inside cabin down the hall. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2005

Find a Celebrity Summit Cruise from AU$418

Cruise Reviews for Other Celebrity Ships
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Solstice Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Reflection Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.