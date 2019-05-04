Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

We chose this mini cruise as it fit in with our other holiday plans and we'd never been to Amsterdam before. Last year we sailed on Reflection on our first Celebrity cruise and enjoyed it although we didn't think it was any better than RCC and definitely no better than Holland America. The ship is pretty much the same as Reflection and our balcony cabin was clean, quiet and functional. We ...