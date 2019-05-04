"The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as..."Read More
mloclamsenoj
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 75 Europe - British Isles & Western Celebrity Silhouette Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews
The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
Recently completed a 14 day cruise to Ireland, Iceland and Northern Ireland from London. It looks like to save money Celebrity decided to remove most of the amenities. No fruit, slippers, shower cap, flowers or even a note pad and pencil. They also no longer print newspapers. The couch seat felt like they removed the padding while the bed was extremely soft with little real support.. The meals ...
Our family travelled from Australia for the Ireland/Iceland cruise this was our 4th Celebrity Cruise and they just seem to keep getting better, food first class in the buffet and dining room plus we went to the Murano which was amazing, teens club first rate, shows weren't that great but there were plenty of other things to do, spent a bit of time at the Martini Bar where Kadek, Umit and co were ...
Celebrity Silhouette Guernsey, Ireland and Iceland
We are some would say seasoned cruisers and to be honest we chose this cruise about six weeks before sailing because it was at a good price. All of our cruises bar one have been within the Royal Caribbean family
We booked a guarantee concierge stateroom and were allocated 2102 on deck 12. Really good position as just one level below ...
This was the itinerary that we wanted so we took a balcony cabin as we usually do. The cabin was like every other cruise cabin that we've ever been on...not good, not bad. The cleanup service was good and it was, thankfully, quiet. The food, like every other cruise line, was staggeringly mediocre. Restaurant service was OK except for the steward. If he was overworked, then something should ...
This was our return to the beautiful Silhouette since it’s maiden voyage out of Hamburg many years ago. We decided to try out an accessible Sky Suite and we loved the benefits this brought such as Michaels Club and the exclusive restaurant Luminae for suite guests. The service and food in Luminae was fantastic and offered a personalised dining experience. Kurt and his colleagues were amazing and ...
We loved Amsterdam on a city break visit year so decided on a short cruise. We loved the skill steering through the lock and the scenery on the river up to Amsterdam.
We upgraded to Concierge Class and the speedy check in was good, we had lunch in the main restaurant on the first day for concierge passengers, this was slow in terms of food and drinks service. We were happy with our stateroom, ...
I booked this cruise as part of my quest to experience as many different cruise lines as possible and this was my first Celebrity cruise ...... it most certainly will not be my last.
I have to admit it did not start well with, what I thought was a very chaotic check-in process, with lots of unnecessary queuing. I much prefer the system where you are allocated a boarding group number and you are ...
We chose this mini cruise as it fit in with our other holiday plans and we'd never been to Amsterdam before. Last year we sailed on Reflection on our first Celebrity cruise and enjoyed it although we didn't think it was any better than RCC and definitely no better than Holland America.
The ship is pretty much the same as Reflection and our balcony cabin was clean, quiet and functional.
We ...
Celebrity Silhouette is the most unstable vessel I have ever sailed upon, and I have sailed many ships from many cruise lines around many parts of the globe. She lurched from side to side and front to rear for the entire two weeks. Two weeks of bouncing off the corridor walks despite calm seas. Spoilt the holiday really. By the end of the two weeks the number of passengers seen with arms,wrists ...