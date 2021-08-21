  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Greece Celebrity Apex Greece Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
15 reviews
roof top garden
the XL swimming pool
the ship
stateroom with infinite balcony
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
1 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Spoiled absolutely rotten
"We chose this cruise mostly because we were interested in the state-of-the-art EDGE series. Despite salivating at the YouTube and Celebrity videos describing the ship ahead of time, the Apex met or exceeded every..."Read More
TJRouse avatar

TJRouse

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 1 Greece Celebrity Apex Greece Cruise Reviews

Spoiled absolutely rotten

Review for Celebrity Apex to Greece

User Avatar
TJRouse
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise mostly because we were interested in the state-of-the-art EDGE series. Despite salivating at the YouTube and Celebrity videos describing the ship ahead of time, the Apex met or exceeded every expectation. Preparing for embarkation was a little tedious, entirely due to COVID, but paying attention to the emails and doing the work ahead of time made for a smooth overall ...
Sail Date: August 2021

