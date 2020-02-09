"We have cruised 35+ times, majority RCL and Celebrity.
Embarkation was a breeze, really like the new terminal and how fast you go thru and get on the ship. We experienced this with our last RCL cruise at Miami's..."Read More
Chose this cruise because it was the second cruise of the Edge to leave from Port Everglades and heard rave reviews of the first sailing. Booked a cancelled reservation 48 hours before sailing in the Retreat. "Threw caution to the wind" and very glad we did.
No mask wearing on board ship for the vaccinated. No temperature tests. No nasal swabs. No waiting for test results. Cruising at its ...
First - we were very surprised and privileged to be on this particular trip: This was in celebration of International Women's Day and our bridge crew (as well as many department heads) were all women. They refereed to themselves as Oceans 27. Our Captain Kate McCue and her staff were always present throughout the cruise, ready for a quick discussion. Captain Kate also did a Q&A about her ...
We had been looking forward to our trip on the edge as loyal celebrity cruisers but I have to say it was not the best. I loved our room and Blu restaurant but there are so few venues and the same 3 groups just kept rotating thru the 3 venues. Gone is the world class bar and the grand lobby bar so the only venues are the martini bar, the club and the Eden. Don't think I'll do the edge again but ...
The Edge is beautiful- VTCruising was correct! Our S-1 cabin was lovely and we had great service from a very attentive and hard working asst room steward and butler.
Luminae dining was outstanding- almost Michelin level- better than Luminae on the Reflection in 2018 and better than Crystal Serenity in 2016. Service was almost over the top.
Raw on Five (sushi) was also excellent. Grand Bistro ...
The ship is absolutely beautiful. We chose a cabin with a porthole which was very nice. Service was outstanding. Wonderful to see the captain not afraid to pinch in and help out in the coffee bar. Food in dining room was just ok but service exceptional. Ocean view Cafe was good. Service in there was top notch. Bar service at times was not great. We had premium liquor package and had to watch ...
We've just completed the second of two back to back cruises. This review should be considered as an amplification of the first review we posted. Our opinion of the ship hasn't changed.
The deck area for non-suite passengers is very overcrowded with loungers often jammed tightly uo against each other in rows of 12 or 15. I suggested in the previous review that this probably was due to the ...
We have sailed enough on Celebrity to attain "elite" status and have always enjoyed our experiences. We chose to sail "Edge" because my wife really wants the experience. We traveled with friends (another couple). BTW, Edge is really an adult only ship as there seems little to do for anyone under the age of 18.
The ship common areas are unique and well done. The stores on board are all high ...
The ship is beautiful...high end and classy. Tiffany, Cartier shops.....a walking track that is two floors so that there is an incline- 4 times around is a mile.....amazing art work and sculptures.....Eden - a beautiful space to meet with friends or just to meditate. At night Eden has a cirque du soliel type show. The infinite veranda was spacious and We loved opening the window to hear the ocean. ...
My wife and I have sailed on Solstice Class before and decided to see if the Edge was all that Celebrity said she was, despite a lot of negative comments / reviews by those that had sailed on her.
I like to keep things short and to the point to here goes:
PROs:
We sailed in a Sky Suite. Love our cabin with the bed facing the water. Our stateroom attendant, Benedict was fantastic. The ...
We chose this particular ship on this particular date as extended family were going and asked us to join them. We had a great time overall and are glad we went.
Embarkation was seamless and speedy, we arrived at our chosen time, flew through the process, and we were in our cabin in less than 30 minutes of drop off.
Dining was a pleasure even at the busiest times at the Oceanview Cafe, ...