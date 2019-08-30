We are big fans of Celebrity and Azamara. This particular cruise was in late July from Seattle to Alaska, and it was our fourth time sailing on Millennium.
Let's be frank. The travel industry and trade media were focused on this FIRST major cruise ship visit to Alaska for 2021 during COVID. The crew of Millennium passed with flying colors. Frankly, this was one of our favorite cruises ever ...
We've always wanted to visit Alaska and I'm so glad we chose Celebrity to take us there! We embarked in Vancouver (lovely city) and went to Hubbard Glacier, Icy Straight, Juneau and Ketchikan. The Eclipse is a beautiful ship; very elegant and spotlessly clean. Service was exceptional all around. We ate at Moonlight Sonata (main dining room), Ocean View Cafe (buffet), and Cafe el Bacio all ...
Chose this cruise because we wanted to see Hubbard Glacier and we did! Went with friends who had never sailed on Celebrity. They were very impressed. We had been on Eclipse before and knew what to expect. We had done the other Alaska cruise on Celerity, but different itinerary.
Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Could not have asked for a nicer crew. Everything was well kept and ...
We were a party of 4. Two couples, one couple in their 60s(husband and wife) and one couple in their 20s(daughter and boyfriend). A cruise of the Inside Passage of Alaska had been one of our "bucket list" must dos so off we went. We selected Celebrity Cruises primarily because they offered an Inside Passage cruise that left on a weekend day and returned to the same port on a weekend day. Great ...
We had enjoyed a previous cruise with Celebrity and so we chose them again for our Alaska trip but found this cruise disappointing in several ways. First, though, some of the positives which just about scrape it an 'average' rating in our book! An excellent state room and balcony, good customer service desk who organised an early check-out for us on the last day very efficiently. Good destination ...
This was our first cruise for my wife and me, but also invited my in-laws for their 50th wedding anniversary. Not sure if most of my comments apply to most cruises ship/cruise lines. But all in all, it did not impress us as a first experience.
Pros :
- Ship is in in good condition and cabin was fairly big and comfortable
- Friendly professional staff, at restaurants and everywhere ...
I have taken 1 Carnival cruise ages ago. 1 Royal Caribbean 15 years ago and about 14 Norwegian cruise line cruises. On the Celebrity-Embarkation and disembarkation were smooth. I loved the size of ship. Never overcrowded. Perfect size. Cabin- in comparison to even the Norwegian new ships but had amazing storage. Didn’t need my over the door plastic shoe rack due to the great storage in bathroom. ...
As 2 couples we wanted to see Western Canada. Glaciers, Ice flows and Mountains so starting with an all inclusive cruise seemed a good idea, especially after the long haul flight from London UK.
Cabin and Service
Any photographers will end up very frustrated though as the Room TV does not display any images nor video and asking for assistance is a waste of time. The Cabin attendant said ...
We enjoyed seeing the changes in the ship and for the most part they look good. The ship looks brighter and cleaner. What we missed was the library, the first place I went to get a book to read and no library. There are a few books I finally found by the Rendevous, but very few and the topics of the books were not chosen to excited cruises. I imagine more for decoration, but I borrowed one anyway ...
We sailed on the millennium 4 years ago from Vancouver to Seward on an 8 day cruise and returned back by air.
We found it to be in need of refurbishment at that time and were disappointed. We have always enjoyed the Solstice ships and therefore remained with them instead and have enjoyed MANY wonderful cruises to many fabulous destinations. Since they refurbished the Millennium this spring we ...