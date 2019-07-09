  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Carnival Seattle Cruise Reviews

Mini-Putt was fun!
Cucina Del Capitano when you first arrive. The bread was delicious!
Quick morning snack on the balcony!
Java Joe was our buddy! Yummy!!
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
312 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 312 Carnival Seattle Cruise Reviews

What a Pleasant Surprise!

Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

User Avatar
NV-Joe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I are regular cruisers... other thst 2020, we go on at least 1, if not two cruises per year. We also prefer 10 to 16 day cruises. So when my wife's friend asked us to join her on her first cruise to Alaska, we said yes. Then she said it was on Carnival. We did some research and decided we would give them another try. We have had some TERRIBLE experiences on Carnival, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

I hope everyone gets to see Alaska in their lifetime. (09-10-2019)

Review for Carnival Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
Tiger Cruiser Too
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I am an avid photographer so my expectations for the chance to capture great images was high and I was not disappointed. By far our best trip and vacation memories ever! We sailed out of Seattle in September with a group of 8 family members with just the husbands and wives. We had no issues getting through customs, where the personnel were friendly and got us onboard as soon as possible. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Was ready to book this cruise again after the Naturalist meeting with us

Review for Carnival Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
Movielighter
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Exceptional value, full of excitement, entertainment on board, descent food and helpful people. Unlike other cruises, the cruise to Alaska is an adventure with on board resources to constantly keep you informed of where you are, the wildlife around you at any given time, Northenr lights and the history of the area. I am still pumped a week after the trip and at all the wonderful experinces we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Alaska dream

Review for Carnival Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
Sealover5
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

All i can say is wow. Carnival went above and beyond to satisfy all guests on board. The food was amazing and the staff always went out of their way to help with any needs. We stayed in a balcony cabin, which was clean, spacious and had everything you would need. The entertainment was endless and had something for both me and my husband to enjoy. Bonsai sushi and Steakhouse a must visit and guys ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Alaskan Cruise on Legend

Review for Carnival Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
kanokee
2-5 Cruises • Age 2020s

We decided to cruise with my brother & sister-in-law when they booked an Alaskan cruise on Legend. We are not first time cruisers...we have cruised a few times before with another cruise line, so we had a chance to compare similarities and differences. Overall, I was a little disappointed with Carnival. The cabin was not very clean...you could see where there were stains on the wall where someone ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Very clean

Review for Carnival Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
Dbadua
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We had a big family get together. Most of us were able to get cabins close to each other. Entertainment, food and excursions were excellent. Our cabin steward, Nannt, was fabulous. She knew our names and addressed us appropriately each time she saw us. She also asked if there was anything else she could get us. Very helpful. Our cabin was spotless every day. Our dinner waiter, Nickel (sp?) ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Exceeded our expectations!

Review for Carnival Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
4fromIowa
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We have had this on our bucket list for some time now. We took our two kids 13 and 15, intending for an Alaskan cruise to be a surprise. We told them we were going to an island in Canada, I even bought them red Canada hooded sweatshirts. My 15 year old found a printed email confirmation a couple days ahead, and my 13 year old was very surprised and told her the day we flew out instead of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

Alaska Cruise - Carnival Legend (7/16/19)

Review for Carnival Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
cruisin_don
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall, the cruise met my expectations. With this being my 13th Carnival adventure, I lower my exceptions with each journey. Services provided by Carnival diminish with each cruise. For example, what was once included in the price of a cruise now have fees attached. The Legend needs a lot of TLC. Exterior and interior painting is needed, furniture needs replaced as well as carpet. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Alaska via Seattle July 9

Review for Carnival Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
meanjean80
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were a party of three sailing on July 9-My sister and a friend. We were supposed to be a party of four but my brother had last minute health issues that prevented him from sailing. We embarked in Seattle...easy embarkation. My sister and I are both platinum, but overall it was so simple I don't think it mattered. My friend and I were in a vista suite on deck four and my sister was in an ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Nature at it's best.

Review for Carnival Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
tl12356
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ship needs a little tlc. Staff great, service great. Worse cruise so far, due to on board ship entertainment, or lack of it. Victoria was a total waste of time. All of other ports were off the charts fantastic. Food was very good, as was all service. Definitely not a fun ship. May have to return to other cruise lines in future. If you going to Alaska, choose different ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Seattle
Norwegian Cruise Line Seattle Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line Seattle Cruise Reviews
American Queen Steamboat Company Seattle Cruise Reviews
Silversea Cruises Seattle Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Seattle Cruise Reviews
Princess Cruises Seattle Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.