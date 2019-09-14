"Premier cruise w/ fun perks & great casino . They had lots of the newer games. Our casino hosts kept us entertained with daily games & prizes as well as special gifts in our room, from from cookies, wine, Fanny pack..."Read More
Two diamond members here .great price was our reason for this cruise . we over all enjoyed it with the exception of rude people everywhere , especially when using the elevator. People would pack into the elevator before you could even get off. The ( i wanna be first crowd ruled on this ship) . Just amazed me that so many people will try to pack into an elevator with covid still being a problem ...
I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy .
This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo
I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
Premier cruise w/ fun perks & great casino . They had lots of the newer games. Our casino hosts kept us entertained with daily games & prizes as well as special gifts in our room, from from cookies, wine, Fanny pack etc, Also selected based on the specific port stops. It was my 1st time on the Magic. It is older looking & could use a refurb. The service was great from our aft end bartenders ...
We arrived in Fort Lauderdale the day prior to our cruise. Stayed at the Four Points Sheraton Cruise/Port which was a 5 minute drive from Port Evergaldes. For a small fee you could book a shuttle to your ship. They also offered a free shuttle from the airport to the hotel.
Arriving at Port Everglades was a smooth process though the port is under renovations. The shuttle dropped us and our ...
Just back from our Christmas cruise to the southern Caribbean. First time on the Magic and it was very enjoyable. Had a balcony cabin on deck 11 - our cabin steward serviced our room once per day - which was as we requested. Embarkation was perfect we arrived at the terminal at our stated appointment time and pretty much walked onto the ship. Rooms were available at 1:30pm and our luggage was ...
First off I mean absolutely no disrespect to the service staff, our room steward and wait staff were fantastic. However, I’m thoroughly disappointed!!! The ship was in an overall state of rundown disrepair. Generators failed mid ship causing power outages and mild hysteria. 2 days in to our trip we noticed my fiancé was covered in bites after sleeping in our balcony room. The steward immediately ...
This was our 6th Carnival and was one of the best. The Magic is not a new ship but in good shape. If you look hard enough I’m sure you will find a rust spot or two but we were not there to inspect every detail we were there to enjoy a cruise and that we did.
Our cabin was a balcony on deck 7 and was very nice. Clean comfortable bed and enough room to store all our clothes. Bathroom was tight ...
I went on this cruise with my octogenarian Dad. We are both very active for our ages. This was my 31st cruise, and probably about the 8th with Carnival. I usually choose Carnival or Royal.
We stayed at the Embassy Suites on 17th St. prior to the cruise. I'd highly recommend this hotel based on its location, facilities, and free breakfast and happy hour. We paid approximately $140/nt with ...
We've cruised various cruise lines but 3 years ago found carnival and loved it. Sadly magic has some serious issues with ship and entertainment which did not make for a good cruise.
Air conditioning does not work properly across the ship, barely working at all in some areas, when we made complaints we were told there wasn't a problem, lots of other passengers noted the same, as well as staff ...
First, I was to be front, and advise that I prefer RCCL, over Carnival. However, I had an incredible Players Club casino offer, eight nights for $373, interior cabin.
The interior cabin was standard accommodations. Very roomy for a solo traveler. My cabin steward, Randy was very attentive and promptly filled my requests.
FOOD: The Lido buffet on deck 10 had standard fare, adequate but not ...