Bahamas Carnival Magic Bahamas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1380 reviews
3 Awards
St. Kitts on Carnival Magic's departure
Night time shot of the pool on Carnival Magic
Simon London!
Steakhouse!
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
53 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

1-10 of 53 Bahamas Carnival Magic Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Ship is Not Ready

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
liitlem
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My Review Your trip 30 years in the making Carnival Magic - 5 Day – August 7 -12th 2021 The Bahamas From Port Canaveral (Orlando), FL Start: Day 1: Port Canaveral (Orlando), Day 2: Fun day at Sea, Day 3: Half Moon Cay, Day 4: Nassau, Day 5: Bimini, End: Port Canaveral (Orlando) The 1st voyage for the Carnival Magic ship since the COVID-19 stoppage. There were four of us - ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Disappointed.

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
Elkmont7
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Food A. To many people to serve at one time at buffets. B. Disappointed because Guy's famous Bar-B- Que was only opened for one day of the entire 5 days and for 2 and a half hours at that. Never did get to sample his wonderful prepared pork we had heard about. His hamburgers were the best I have ever tasted in my life. Loved his fries also. C. We had anytime dining. We have chose this ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

Entertainment

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
Pterry2009
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Family and friends were booked on this cruise. We had dining at 6 pm in Southern Lights. Our servers Dee Dee, Jose and Ikadek were outstanding. If for some reason we were unable to make dinner (which was only a couple of nights) they would always remember and be sure to let us know. They always called us by our first names (we asked them to) always wanted to make sure our food was prepared to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Avoid Carnival at all costs! WORST CRUISE EVER

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
pwn_zor
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

TERRIBLE TERRIBLE TERRIBLE Worst Cruise I have ever been on! I am going to start with the end. The billing: I roomed with 2 other guests and our bills were completely wrong. By $120. We noticed this after we were already off the boat and tried multiple times to contact Carnival to correct there mistake, but there response was oh the first person to pay for the cruise is the responsible ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

Veteran Cruiser; Honest Review

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
Shipbeaux
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Veteran Cruiser – Honest Review In summary: the Carnival Magic is a really nice ship. She is huge (130K tons) which is a departure from the older and smaller ships that normally take the 3 or 4 day Bahamas run from Port Canaveral. After five years of service, she was immaculate, comfortable, and the service in general was on target. This cruise was a three-day repositioning cruise of sorts, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Beautiful Ship; Horrible Service

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
Reggiegirl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise to see the Magic and experience it. The ship is Beautiful. Embarkation was very smooth. Disembarkation was a nightmare. It took 2 hours priority for disembarkation. No organization. Cabin was good. Service level by room steward very low. Food in main dining room awful. I must say sea day brunch was good.The steak house was fantastic and so was the service.Entertainment was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Quick 3 Day Bahamas Cruise

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
pansarah1
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

My husband and I booked this cruise somewhat last minute. We had been booked on the 4/23 sailing on the Magic for a year for the Eastern Carib. but added this as a fun Mom and Dad getaway before the kids joined us on 4/23. We were, overall, happy with the ship. As it was just the two of us (the first time EVER without kids) there wasn't much that was going to bring us down! I have yet to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony

New Years

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
JoyK
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was only our second cruise, first was an Alaskan cruise on Princess. My husband and I along with our son and daughter in law booked our cruise on the Magic Eversen Bevelle was our cruise director, he's great! Funny, very involved, just a great director The staff, from our room steward to the folks in the dinning rooms were the best! Hard working, always greeting you with a smile, fast, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony

Good, but Not Great

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
jscastillo7
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

This was my 6th, 7 Day cruise and it was very good. The food, in both the Main Dining Room and throughout the ship was way better than expected. The staff was fantastic, comedy club was funny and the ports were great. Dolphin "Swim" (not encounter) in Freeport is highly recommended. I also purchased an airport transfer from Hobby (Houston) airport - very easy transition and was one of the first on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: Interior

Thanksgiving on the Magic

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
PistolsFiring
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Background: Wife and I are in our 40's and have cruised on Carnival Ecstasy in 2009. This time we took our 13yo son and 9yo daughter. None of us have issues which require us to need special assistance or dietary restrictions. We had a cove balcony room. We flew Southwest Airlines from Tulsa to Houston on Saturday. Upon arrival we hired a "Super Shuttle" to drive us to Galveston ($144 for 4 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2015

Cabin Type: Cove Balcony

Traveled with children

