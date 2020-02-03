"Let me first start off by saying we departed the port 3hrs late!!! I already had reservations when arriving at the port because the boat was smaller and looked older. The boat’s stops were Amber Cove and Grand..."Read More
This 5 night cruise to Nassau and Amber Cove was Carnival Elation's premier cruise following the shut down.
It was one of the nicest cruises I have taken. Perhaps not the best cruise, but certainly the most welcome cruise.
From start to finish it seemed that the staff was charged with one mission: to make everybody happy. Carnival wanted to get his one right, and I believe they did.
the boat was 3 hours late. We got on the boat around 12 pm when we were supposed to be on at 8-9am. We stayed at the port until 6pm with nothing to do you couldn’t smoke or gamble while the ship was docked. They said we were delayed because of a medical issue with a guest. They said we had to turn around.we never left the dock! Oh and we couldn’t eat and the pool and two front jacuzzis were not ...
Let me first start off by saying we departed the port 3hrs late!!! I already had reservations when arriving at the port because the boat was smaller and looked older. The boat’s stops were Amber Cove and Grand Turk. As we were attempting to leave the port someone had a medical emergency (I had no problem with that but will explain my frustration). We set sail on Sat and were at sea on Sun. ...
We were 1st time cruisers and chose this one because of the short length incase we didnt like it. We left 3 hours late from the port because the crew was still loading supplies. Then as we shoved off the was a medical emergency and had to go back. Then the boat couldn't get up to cruising speed and we were in rough waters. You felt every wave as we were only going 10-11 knots, we were told ...
Mid winter 50 TH birthday cruise on the Carnival Elation, Some good, some bad and some real ugly. For the record this was my families 8 TH Carnival Cruise since 2013 and our 12 TH cruise overall. This ship is in desperate need of the dry dock scheduled for next month. I was surprised on how much rust was on the exterior of this ship but not all was bad. We had two rooms E-52 & E-56 and also we ...
I chose this particular cruise for the stops in Grand Turk and Amber Cove, and was not disappointed! Embarkation was smooth, fast, and well organized. Because our transportation got us to the port earlier that the time I signed up to board, I was afraid I would have to wait until my designated time but we got right on the boat with no issues or delays. We had Faster to the Fun, which is ...
We were just on Carnival Elation for a 5 night cruise. Overall the cruise was good, as it had some things we really liked and some things that were kind of lacking.
We did not have any problem with our cabin and our room attendant was attentive and got anything we wanted, i.e. extra pillows , two buckets of ice, and a chair so I could sit up if needed to with my bad back. On the positive note, ...
This was my second time on the Elation, first was pre-2017 upgrades.
Pros: Great crew, lots of potential for entertainment. Our stateroom (on G deck) was great.
Embarkation at Port Canaveral is the smoothest I've been through.
Some of the restaurants were good. Guys burgers is you get a burger on a bun and then build it yourself. Really nothing special, but still decent. The Taco ...
We chose this cruise because the family took our mother-in-law who is 88 on a cruise. She did not want to be gone for more than 5 days.
Rist was everywhere on the ship, this was a bit disconcerting. There was only one good entertainment, the violin players, Isabel and Juan. The Piano Bar singer was the worst. The dancers tried and did a good job with what they had to work with. The theatre had ...
This is a ship that isn’t a big topic on the boards (unless there was something to complain about it seemed) so I am happy to add some information to future cruisers considering the Elation or some info for those of you already booked!
To give some context for my review – on this cruise it was myself and husband (both 45) and our 16 yo daughter. This was our 6th Carnival and 7th cruise. We ...