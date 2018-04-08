"This cruise was an anniversary gift from my wife, our fourth cruise together, all aboard Carnival Cruise Lines, and all leaving from Galveston, Texas. She chose this cruise because neither of us had ever been to Key..."Read More
This cruise was an anniversary gift from my wife, our fourth cruise together, all aboard Carnival Cruise Lines, and all leaving from Galveston, Texas. She chose this cruise because neither of us had ever been to Key West or the Bahamas so the destinations were high on our priority list. They cancelled the Key West stop a few weeks before we left. I know it wasn't Carnival's fault, but it wasn't ...
I chose this cruise based on its ratings for best first family cruise. We booked a midship balcony room. Had late arrival time so parking lot was full and we had to park in overflow lot C. It took a long time to get there due to traffic and we received little direction on how to get there. Our room was ready when we finally arrived on the ship and luggage arrived quickly. Room was not as clean as ...
This was for my birthday, we had the best cruise ever. This was our 17th cruise. Great dining staff, wonderful food. The excursions were very fun. We had no been to these three ports before, Key West, Freeport and Nassau in the Bahamas. All of the crew were super nice. The cruise director Gary was very funny. Enjoyed his morning show every morning. The shows in the evening was great. The crew in ...
So I chose this date for our Carnival Dream Cruise because my husband wanted to go to the Eastern Caribbean and we had never been to Key West Florida before. The weather beganvery cold from our port in New Orleans- we definitely had to wear our jackets for the first Port of call which was Key West. We walked for most of Key West seeing a lot of the sites, saw the southernmost point of the U.S. We ...
Really a nice ship. Staff was excellent: room steward Josephine, wait staff Sunny, Ikatuk & Kadek In Crimson, bartenders Airine (sp? pronounced Irene) and Dwi at Ocean Plaza Bar (next to Alchemy), Tomislav and Harta at the casino, Nana at the Lobby Bar and Dipak at level 10 aft bar. All were EXCELLENT and recognized me by name after first day. Rock band was Excellent, brass jazz/soul band was ...
My wife and I had this cruise scheduled and a hurricane named Harvey changed our itinerary for us. This was also the only cruise on the Dream we had not sailed as anyone that has looked at our profile of cruises will see and our 5th on the Dream.
Liked Carnivals new embarkation board with boarding pass, sail and sign card in mail box by cabin door and we love the Cove Balconies on deck 2. The ...
This was my 5th cruise. My 3rd with Carnival and it was absolutely horrible. It has been 4 years since my last cruise and this experience has left me with never wanting to take my vacation on a cruise. Embarkation has significantly improved and moved very quick. We boarded the ship about 12:20 and were not able to get to our rooms until 1:30, which meant we had to pack the luggage we did not ...
Being my first cruise - I learned as the journey continued.
Note: My United seat was too small and chairs too close to my knees for me to get out.
I would have enjoyed my cruise more if I had "thought" about there being a doctor on the cruise.
Because of the hurt sacrum and arthritis, I needed to stop more often.
Therefore, I would have LOVED having somewhere to sit on each floor. ...
This was my second time on the dream. Almost everything was great . We enjoyed the food, if you can’t find something you like then your too particular. Shows at night we’re good and games during the day were great. Room was nice and always clean. The only reason I gave 3 stars is because the lido deck, where many people hang out by the pool. There was not enough entertainment . They played a ...
We used to love cruising with Carnival. I don't know if it was just this ship, but Carnival has cut way back on the things we used to love the most about cruising. The shows aren't even worth watching. I used to love the Las Vegas style shows. There weren't any dancers! They were the best part of the entertainment. There's just so much that's not the same. There aren't any more cloth ...