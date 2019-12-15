Review for Carnival Pride to Bahamas

I booked this cruise because it went out of Baltimore and it was the best deal I could find. I had very low expectations, and just wanted to get away for a week with my family, see some new places, and not have to cook or clean. The Carnival Pride surpassed my expectations in every way. The musicals at night were awesome. Our cabin was perfect. My kids had so much fun in the pool and doing the ...