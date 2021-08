Review for Carnival Mardi Gras to Caribbean - Eastern

To start, I want to let everyone know that we enjoyed this ship and all it had to offer. We have been on 20+ cruises on 4 different lines and I want you to know that this cruise was so wonderful. We have been cruising for 15+ years and a vacation is always what YOU make of it. Where to start? The ship itself is beautiful!! There is so much to see and do; We did the roller coaster and ...