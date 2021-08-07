  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Carnival Mardi Gras Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
3 reviews
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family

Filters

1-10 of 2 Carnival Mardi Gras Cruise Reviews

Mardi Gras - new and different

Review for Carnival Mardi Gras to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ratso999
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We picked this ship and date since we live just 5 minutes from it's berth AND to celebrate our 59th anniversary. The features are a lot different from 59 previous cruises Check in was terrible. Waited in line for almost an hour while a number of check in spots had workers just standing around and not checking people in. The cabin , balcony, and bathroom are small...but the shower has a glass ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Carnival "missing in action" regarding their "hyped" Covid protocols.

Review for Carnival Mardi Gras to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
eatoutjoe
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Carnival literally INUNDATED passengers booked on the August 7 sailing of Mardi Gras out of Port Canaveral about Covid protocols & masking. Even went so far as to claim masking onboard was MANDATORY, but it turned out to be complete hype. During embarking & disembarking masks were required, but once onboard it turned into a complete non-issue. Non-maskers wandered about every deck & in/out of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

