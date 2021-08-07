We picked this ship and date since we live just 5 minutes from it's berth AND to celebrate our 59th anniversary. The features are a lot different from 59 previous cruises
Check in was terrible. Waited in line for almost an hour while a number of check in spots had workers just standing around and not checking people in.
The cabin , balcony, and bathroom are small...but the shower has a glass ...
Carnival literally INUNDATED passengers booked on the August 7 sailing of Mardi Gras out of Port Canaveral about Covid protocols & masking. Even went so far as to claim masking onboard was MANDATORY, but it turned out to be complete hype. During embarking & disembarking masks were required, but once onboard it turned into a complete non-issue. Non-maskers wandered about every deck & in/out of ...