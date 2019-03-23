Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

This is not our first rodeo with Carnival. We keep telling ourselves that "it will get better." That is why we decided to book a spring break cruise on their newest and largest ship: the Horizon. Now we can honestly say that the bigger the ship, the worse the service and amenities get. I do have to say that with a ship of this size and about 4,500 fellow passengers, I thought we would have ...