My husband and I Iove to cruise, couldn't wait to get back on a ship after the long drought due to COVID. We have been on 32 cruises. We cruise on Carnival, RCL, NCL, Princess, and Celebrity. We like them all. We took the Horizon out of Miami 7/18/21. Embarkation was fast and easy. There was a long line and everyone was wearing masks, no problem. It took 15 min. As soon as you get on the ship the ...
Embarkation went smoothly, since it started raining they ushered everyone in and really had the lines moving. Almost too fast, i felt rushed going throygh security with many crew members pointing for you to this way and that. Once on board we immediately went to eat brunch sisnce we hadnt eaten yet. Food was good, Guy Burger's was all that I yhought it to be and some!! Our luggage arrived ...
We decided to take a Christmas cruise. It was a nightmare. 12&13 year old knocking on doors in the night n running away. Water dripping from the ceiling in the dining area. Food n dishes left every where. Children breaking glasses at the dinner table. While the parents sat at another table. The staff didn’t look happy to be working. We waited at dinner for 10 minutes and no one never came over to ...
The ship is nice. Crew members are very nice and pleasant. Cabin was well maintained. We have a clog in the washing sink and it was fixed quickly after reporting to the staff. Dinning and activities all met expectations. We mainly use the main dining room as a sit down and order style are more suitable for us. Dress codes seems to be a general guideline as they are not enforced. Activities are ...
Horizon was great! Our handicap room, 10205, was excellent. The room was very large, and I could use the scooter everywhere. Even though it is listed as an interior room, the room has an slightly obstructive ocean view size window, and a great view. All the staff were fantastic when dealing with handicap people... from the people helping to board, to the time we left! I was thrilled about that, ...
Wanted to cruise on a newer ship. We had sailed the itinerary before. The Horizon is a very neat and clean ship, because it is new. However, I did not find it to be much different than the Carnival Dream. We stayed in a cloud spa balcony room. There were a few perks, but we didn’t feel they were worth the extra cost. We bought several spa sessions, couples massage, facial, double close shave and ...
First the great. Embarkation was a breeze. We (my wife, daughter and her companion) arrived at our allotted time and we were on the ship within 10-15 minutes. It was the best embarkation experience of our 19 cruises. Great job on this!
The food was also great! My wife and I were pleasantly surprised to find that this ship had such an array of dining selections and the quality of the food. ...
We just returned from our Spring Break cruise on the Horizon. We wanted to try a Vista Class ship. So far, we have taken 8 cruises with Horizon. Below are the Cheers and Jeers:
Cheers
Had a Havana Suite. The added balcony room is a treat. The room was very quiet.
Exceptional service from the room steward.
Got to see the Dr. Seuss Activity in action. The children were enjoying ...
Good Eastern 8 day trip itinerary , Great ports with off setting departure times . Ship was in Great Shape and crew/staff were terrific ,warm and friendly.
Dinning was ok/good with no major flaw's, main dinning was accomplish in less than an hour and a half . Buffet items were also ok and with the amount of passengers that ship ship holds, items seemed fresh and not picked over
Wife and I ...
This is not our first rodeo with Carnival. We keep telling ourselves that "it will get better." That is why we decided to book a spring break cruise on their newest and largest ship: the Horizon. Now we can honestly say that the bigger the ship, the worse the service and amenities get.
I do have to say that with a ship of this size and about 4,500 fellow passengers, I thought we would have ...