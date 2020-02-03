  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Caribbean Carnival Dream Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1909 reviews
7 Awards
Swimming with Dolphins. Blue Lagoon, Nassau Bahamas
This is our whole group in front of the Christmas tree in the main lobby.
I am sitting on the deck looking for whales or dolphins which I never saw.
It really feels like you are swimming with them but you never get wet!
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1869 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
So close to perfect!
"My husband and I sailed for the second time on the Carnival Dream, stateroom category 8B, room 6318. The ship had just returned from an altered itinerary due to fog, and so hadn't been in port for several days. As..."Read More
lildee99 avatar

lildee99

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Filters

1-10 of 1,870 Caribbean Carnival Dream Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Tale of two cruises, most was fantastically wonderful, some was fantastically disappointing.

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Hwarang26
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was an anniversary gift from my wife, our fourth cruise together, all aboard Carnival Cruise Lines, and all leaving from Galveston, Texas. She chose this cruise because neither of us had ever been to Key West or the Bahamas so the destinations were high on our priority list. They cancelled the Key West stop a few weeks before we left. I know it wasn't Carnival's fault, but it wasn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Been on 8 cruises 7 with carnival and 1 norweigan

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Paul 5514
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Of the seven cruises this was the worst, no recognition for past cruisers in captain party. No update on current carnival status. Just two free bottles of water. Went to dinner in at our time 8:15 was so turned off by staff. Food was terrible, staff was rude. We ate rest of time I On Alito deck same food each day. Yuck. Bartender in lobby bar was rude and down right ugly to me and several ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Horrible Service!

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
RJBrown
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Lets start with this dang coronavirus...You state you are taking extra precautions including medical evaulations before boarding. OH so filling out a sheet of paper is a medical evaultion! What are you people smoking! Here fill this out have you been to Asia? Are you sick? Have you been around someone who is sick? Now sign your name and get on the boat. You have got to be KIDDING ME! Room ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Should be knicknamed Nightmare on Elm Street.

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jlrjgr
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We love Carnival for the most part. This makes my 9th cruise with them. Almost from the moment we got on we were Like I guess they didn't have enough time to clean. That's ok we aren't here to judge, we are here to enjoy. We really needed this get away. We planned well over a year ago. Getting on was so easy. Love the staggered boarding time. This ship needs some tender loving care starting with ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Fun getaway.

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
doublenickel55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it fit into our schedule and we are repeat Carnival cruisers. Check-in and boarding the ship was fast and easy. Carnival must be trying to cut costs. I noticed more rusty paint and dirtier windows. The food on this cruise in the main dining room was not up to what we expected. We had a waiter in the main dining room for breakfast who seemed not to like his job. Prior ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Great trip!

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
tubacka
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was the first cruise all 9 of us and we couldn't be happier. It was my wife and I, our 3 grown children, 2 of their friends, and my wife's parents. After we were home we sat down and tried to find something negative to say about the trip (not including things beyond their control like the rough weather on the last sea day that made a few of our group seasick) and we could find nothing ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

You get what you pay for.

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rosiegirl2
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We usually do two back to back cruises in February to get a break from our long upstate NY winters. We had booked the first one to go out of New Orleans on NCL. We hadn’t been there before so we thought we’d combine some sightseeing with a cruise. Then I needed to find a second cruise on a different ship with a departure date that would work. Carnival had this cruise the day after, going out of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Relaxing cruise

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Pandabeartx
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary because we wanted to see the ruins at Uxmal. I was disappointed that Carnival no longer had this as a ship excursion. I was able to find it through Viator. The ship is a typical Carnival ship without the Cucina del Capitano, which was disappointing. The food was typical cruise food. Good but not great. We had an interior walkway cabin which was extremely ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Picture Window (obstructed views)

Very disappointing

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
RJS1958
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Loud music everywhere even during dinner in the buffet. It wasn’t a quiet atmosphere for 2 people on their honeymoon. Food was horrible the only place that had good food was the burger joint. Fruit looked amazing but too hard wasn’t dress, Shows were repetitive and when you arrived at a show more than 40 minutes before it started they kicked you out and you had to stand outside the door for 40 ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Java blue

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Laurika
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Carnival Dream is amazing ship, full of friendly staff First I will comment the person, who made my cruise so special, is Deborah from Peru, she is so awesome, friendly and know how to provide excellent customer service. Thank Java Blue..... Coffee shop is wow . Give Deborah 10 out of 10 . Best coffee ever The entertainment team was entertaining and fun The fun shop had a variety of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Find a Carnival Dream Cruise

Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Other Carnival Ships
Carnival Paradise Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Paradise Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Freedom Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Breeze Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Conquest Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Elation Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.