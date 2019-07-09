Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

My wife and I are regular cruisers... other thst 2020, we go on at least 1, if not two cruises per year. We also prefer 10 to 16 day cruises. So when my wife's friend asked us to join her on her first cruise to Alaska, we said yes. Then she said it was on Carnival. We did some research and decided we would give them another try. We have had some TERRIBLE experiences on Carnival, and ...