  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Canada & New England Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
2964 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,964 Canada & New England Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

OVERALL DISAPPOINTED

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

sfd 523 avatar

sfd 523

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

My wife and i sailed on the anthem for the second time on a cruise to new england and canada. We were both disappointed this time with most everything on the ship especially the food. The food quality in both the specialty restaurants and the dining room were less than average. We ate in chops 3 times and once in jamies and were for the most part disappointed. We had a balcony room in what i ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Good trip!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

skyrock avatar

skyrock

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

I read many reviews before this trip. There are couple things I didn't know until I got in the ship. - the ship only provides hair shampoo & conditioner & body soap in the same bottle, and one bar soap. There is no hand lotion. Since we washed hands many times a day so really need to have hand lotion. - the bed in my cabin wasn't good. My husband and I got back ache when waking up in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Quick getaway - Boston - Halifax - Boston.

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

janice42 avatar

janice42

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We've taken this cruise before (although with different cruise lines) because it offers a nice getaway without the airport hassle. Our balcony (partially obstructed view) was fine. Actually, the shower was somewhat larger than we anticipated. One major complaint is that this ship does not have an aft elevator (only mid-ship and forward.) Since our cabin was near the stern this resulted in many ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wonder Fall Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

CruiseFun2010 avatar

CruiseFun2010

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Took this cruise to relax and enjoy the Fall foliage. Beautiful color in each port. Especially liked Bar Harbor and Kennebunkport. Nice boardwalk in Nova Scotia. Great clam chowder and lobster everywhere. Locals in every port were very friendly and welcoming. Went to specialty restaurant Chops Grill and Izumi. The food, atmosphere, service at was excellent at Chops Grill. Izumi asian restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Wonderful Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

SeniorCruise2017 avatar

SeniorCruise2017

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We just got back from the Canada New England cruise. I will start out with our meals at night, they were absolutely delicious-every single night from the appetizer to the dessert. Also, we had exceptional service from our waiter Ikadek and his assistant Marcos. They both had had great sense of humor, and had great attention to every detail, we always looked forward to seeing them at mealtime. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Do New England-Fall on Your Own!

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Canada & New England

DJ24153 avatar

DJ24153

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Let me start by disclosing that this is a fairly lengthy review, which I would loved to have had before we left. Bear with me please. There were some very nice things about the Norwegian Dawn, its crew and our experiences you should know about. There are also some things to be critical of as to our destinations, the time of year we chose and the excursions we experienced as well. It is ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Penthouse with Large Balcony

Great Fall Color Cruise

Review for Veendam to Canada & New England

Oregonhiker avatar

Oregonhiker

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Nice cruise with great food, entertainment and service encounter part of a nor'easter in Halifax, but we just stayed overnight so it wasn't a big deal. Overall we had lots of sunny days to see the colors. Missed Bar Harbor, but it would have been raining. Weather this time of year isn't always great. We've been on about 20 cruises and the singers and dancers on this one were the best. Amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Neptune Deluxe Verandah Suite

The BIG Sigh! ... Both Magnificent and Mediocre

Review for Veendam to Canada & New England

observer2013 avatar

observer2013

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

I'm always curious to see if my assessment of a cruise ship matches the typical review of it I read here on Cruise Critic. Reviewers correct on the food, entertainment and things to do ... mostly pretty mundane. But the ship itself is in immaculate condition after a fall 2019 retrofit. And the crew was one of the sharpest and friendliest I have encountered on the high seas, except for a few ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Overall an outstanding ship and experience!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

smcroft avatar

smcroft

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

My wife and I recently returned from a great cruise on Anthem. This was our 1st time on this ship and doing this itinerary. We flew from Houston to Newark and the pier was a 15-20 minute Uber ride from the airport. No problems getting uber at the EWR. Security and check in at Cape Liberty was extremely smooth and rapid. We were on the ship in 10-15 minutes!Our departure from NYC was delayed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

New England October 10, 2019

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

hockeyfan806 avatar

hockeyfan806

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

The ship was great. It is a beautiful ship but starting to show wear and tear. All the public area sitting areas are in need of upgrades. This turned out to be one of my favorite ships. To start, we had to wait 12 hours before leaving Bayonne, due to the weather. The next day when we did leave, we were pretty much in a Nor'easter. One family member had a 3rd deck window cabin and the waves ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Find a Canada & New England Cruise from AU$2,310

Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews to Canada & New England on Other Cruise Ships
Lyubov Orlova Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Canada & New England
Lyubov Orlova Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Canada & New England
American Cruise Lines American Star Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Canada & New England
Silversea Cruises Silver Muse Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Canada & New England
Black Watch Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Canada & New England
Star Princess Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Canada & New England
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.