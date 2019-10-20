Review for Silver Wind to Canada & New England
donhanley46
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Vista Suite
Review for Regal Princess to Canada & New England
Owl1026
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony
Review for Caribbean Princess to Canada & New England
vcoral
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Balcony
Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England
sfd 523
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony
Review for Caribbean Princess to Canada & New England
redsix6
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Balcony
Traveled with disabled person
Review for Caribbean Princess to Canada & New England
LouCoop
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Interior
Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England
skyrock
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony
Review for Silver Whisper to Canada & New England
RonOhio
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Vista Suite
Review for Silver Whisper to Canada & New England
Grandnine
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Owner's Suite 1
Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England
janice42
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: October 2019