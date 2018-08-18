This was a cruise with a difference. It was an experience of a life time as you went on an expedition with the benefit of first class cruising. Everything was of exceptional standard. Amazing Food with wonderful staff who would try to accommodate your wishes. The expedition trips you did which were normally morning and afternoon were all included in the price of cruise were so good and ...
This was Broome to Darwin, then Darwin to Cairns, two very different cruises.
Broome to Darwin was more about scenery, birds, geology, nature and seeing "outback" Australia. There were only 38 passengers on the 72 passenger ship.
Broome to Cairns included some of this but concentrated on indigenous communities and their art. The ship had 68 passengers on this leg.
We enjoyed both parts ...
This extraordinary experience of the majestic Kimberley region provided me with wonderful memories for a lifetime. The crew were amazing and went out of their way to facilitate an unforgettable cruise.
I had a vague idea of what to expect to see but this trip takes in some of the most breathtaking locations of the Kimberley including; Montgomery Reef, Horizontal Falls, King George River, ...
Did this cruise two years ago on L'Austral. It was so good we re-booked and took our adult children on with us this time on Le Laperouse. This trip was even better! The new ship is beautiful. Love the cabins and public areas. The new Zodiac landing arm is amazing. When not in use for this purpose we had a champagne cocktail party on it as well as a concert by an opera singer as the sun was setting ...
Coral Adventurer was specially build for cruising the rugged Kimberley coast, could go to all the places the smaller boats can go at half the cost and much more comfort. The two explorers were very comfortable,a breeze to get onto,protection from the sun and toilet on board- that was a bonus! Lots of activities and you could do as many or as little as you pleased.
The crew were so friendly and ...
Wow, wow, wow. Our week on True North was by far the best holiday we have ever had. The Kimberley region is a spectacular location for a holiday but being able to see it with True North was what really made it. All of the staff on board were friendly, easy going and professional. They took the time to get to know guests and provided an exceptional service. The food prepared by the chefs was ample ...
For many years we have heard of the wonderful experiences people have had on True North and it has been on our bucket list for some time. We went on the Kimberley Waterfall Cruise departing from Broome in April 2019. We were collected from our accommodation in Broome and taken to the ship at the Port. Here we were met by the friendly young crew of True North and given name badges (very useful) ...
I had seen the promotional videos of TrueNorth and met some of the crew when TrueNorth was in Sydney in 2018 and I thought at the time - wow, I would love to do this.
I was fortunate that an opportunity landed at my door, I needed to be in Broome and it happened for me.
I had the most amazing time, I did not envisage that it was going to be as good as it was. Someone had said to me 'it is ...
We had been on a similar cruise with True North before with excellent results
We were not disappointed- the service is spectacular, the staff wonderful, and everything about the ship is 6 star
The Kimberleys is an outstanding wilderness area and the on board helicopter gave us an all over view.
Montgomery Reef is the standout place but all the area, with its waterfalls, red rocks, blue ...
We chose the cruise because while we have travelled to many other parts of the world we really need to see more of our own land. We combined the cruise with self drive land content before and after and were overwhelmed by the beauty of the north of Australia.
There was a bit of a mess embarking as the papers were late arriving and the meeting point had changed but the Visitors' Centre in Broome ...