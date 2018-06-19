  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Boston to the USA Cruise Reviews

New England

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

Helplessmn66 avatar

Helplessmn66

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We wanted to be on a smaller ship that was reported to be a luxury cruise . We have been on multiple cruises but never a River cruise before . We wanted to tour ports in New England . It never should have gone out . I think it was one of the first ships post covid to go out . Very understaffed . Deeply disappointing for the money spent . I have celiac and spoke with the chef upon arrival ...
Sail Date: June 2021

Enjoyable Cruise of New England

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

Sangus17 avatar

Sangus17

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

We went on the Grand New England Cruise offered by American Cruise Lines and enjoyed it very much. The Lobster Bake in Rockland, ME was wonderful...from music to our lobster. In fact, we found every port interesting especially visiting the Portland, ME Lighthouse, and the excursions we signed up for (Lobster and Lighthouse in Camden, ME and Schooner Sail in Gloucester, MA). We found the ship ...
Sail Date: August 2019

First small Cruise

Review for Grande Mariner to U.S.A.

akruzich avatar

akruzich

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

This was my first small cruise, determined not to go on a ship with a thousand other people. Overall I found it relaxing. However, though I had anticipated a small single cabin as not being very large, to call it small would be an understatement. What was particularly galling was the ship I was told, was designed for 80 persons and many of the double cabins were empty, as there were only 38 ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Overpriced, very elderly clientele

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

WI82 avatar

WI82

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

We just returned from an 11 day American Cruise Lines cruise of New England. Overall this is an average cruise with a very above average price. There were both pros and cons: Pros: 1. The food was excellent, although the selection was quite limited. 2. The staff were very friendly and helpful. We got to know two staff people in the dining room and enjoyed interacting with them (Ike and ...
Sail Date: June 2019

We love American Cruise Lines...But...

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

lynnmarv1 avatar

lynnmarv1

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We love the "small ship" experience of American Cruise Lines and selected this 11 day Grand New England cruise for the wonderful scenery, food, and ports. Two special highlights - the lobster roast picnic in Rockland, ME at the Sail Power and Steam Museum, and the sail on the Schooner Lannon in Gloucester, MA. The new ship the Constitution was lovely but seemed very crowded. Staff had to conduct ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Traveled with disabled person

Most disappointing cruise in 33 years of cruising

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

ohiogeorge avatar

ohiogeorge

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Not since our first four-day cruise in 1985 on the Star Ship Royal in the wake of a hurricane have we been more disappointed. We have traveled all over the world on many different cruise lines but have never been more disappointed than in American Cruise Lines. The cruise experience with American did not have the value we expected for the price we paid. This was our first experience with American ...
Sail Date: August 2018

We shouldn't have had to show new employee how to clean our bathroom toilet

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

luckyguy56 avatar

luckyguy56

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Wish we could have seen cruise critic reviews before we booked in Dec 2017. We wanted to see New England, particularly Maine, and thought we would splurge for a relaxing, enjoyable experience. $25,000 later we found we had made a huge mistake; worst money we have ever spent! I've waited over 2 months to write my review because I was so mad I thought my initial comments might not be fair. Sorry ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Grand New England Coastal Cruise 2018

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

CdMAgFox avatar

CdMAgFox

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Grand New England Coastal Cruise 2018 July 21 – August 2 ~~~My Trip to Boston, July 21st~~~ Since my nonstop American Airlines flight to Boston was not until 1:50 pm, SuperShuttle picked me up around 11 am, a few minutes early. Being a Saturday morning I expected the traffic to LAX would be light. So much for expectations, the traffic was unusually heavy with periods of ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Beware

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

maisey123 avatar

maisey123

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We stayed at Wharf hotel. the ship sent over 4 buses......three were very old without any mike. Most of the folks were 65 to 96 and needed help just to climb in these buses that did not lower to the curb. We wait a good hour to get on and have all our bags put on. The air conditioning was not working and it was in the 90's. After a tour we finally got near the ship but had to wait for other buses ...
Sail Date: June 2018

Grand New England Cruise

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

shinnecock avatar

shinnecock

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

My wife and I were fortunate to cruise aboard American Cruise Line's newest ship " The American Constitution" on a ten day cruise to New England. I cannot express a better way to see the splendor of this part of America than by taking this cruise. The ship was new and clean; the service was impeccable; and, all the noteworthy ports were visited. To name just a few, were: Bar Harbor, Booth Bay ...
Sail Date: June 2018

