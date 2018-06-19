We wanted to be on a smaller ship that was reported to be a luxury cruise . We have been on multiple cruises but never a River cruise before .
We wanted to tour ports in New England .
It never should have gone out . I think it was one of the first ships post covid to go out .
Very understaffed . Deeply disappointing for the money spent . I have celiac and spoke with the chef upon arrival ...
We went on the Grand New England Cruise offered by American Cruise Lines and enjoyed it very much.
The Lobster Bake in Rockland, ME was wonderful...from music to our lobster. In fact, we found every port interesting especially visiting the Portland, ME Lighthouse, and the excursions we signed up for (Lobster and Lighthouse in Camden, ME and Schooner Sail in Gloucester, MA).
We found the ship ...
This was my first small cruise, determined not to go on a ship with a thousand other people. Overall I found it relaxing.
However, though I had anticipated a small single cabin as not being very large, to call it small would be an understatement. What was particularly galling was the ship I was told, was designed for 80 persons and many of the double cabins were empty, as there were only 38 ...
We just returned from an 11 day American Cruise Lines cruise of New England. Overall this is an average cruise with a very above average price. There were both pros and cons:
Pros:
1. The food was excellent, although the selection was quite limited.
2. The staff were very friendly and helpful. We got to know two staff people in the dining room and enjoyed interacting with them (Ike and ...
We love the "small ship" experience of American Cruise Lines and selected this 11 day Grand New England cruise for the wonderful scenery, food, and ports. Two special highlights - the lobster roast picnic in Rockland, ME at the Sail Power and Steam Museum, and the sail on the Schooner Lannon in Gloucester, MA. The new ship the Constitution was lovely but seemed very crowded. Staff had to conduct ...
Not since our first four-day cruise in 1985 on the Star Ship Royal in the wake of a hurricane have we been more disappointed. We have traveled all over the world on many different cruise lines but have never been more disappointed than in American Cruise Lines. The cruise experience with American did not have the value we expected for the price we paid. This was our first experience with American ...
Wish we could have seen cruise critic reviews before we booked in Dec 2017. We wanted to see New England, particularly Maine, and thought we would splurge for a relaxing, enjoyable experience. $25,000 later we found we had made a huge mistake; worst money we have ever spent! I've waited over 2 months to write my review because I was so mad I thought my initial comments might not be fair. Sorry ...
Grand New England Coastal Cruise 2018
July 21 – August 2
~~~My Trip to Boston, July 21st~~~
Since my nonstop American Airlines flight to Boston was not until 1:50 pm, SuperShuttle picked me up around 11 am, a few minutes early. Being a Saturday morning I expected the traffic to LAX would be light.
So much for expectations, the traffic was unusually heavy with periods of ...
We stayed at Wharf hotel. the ship sent over 4 buses......three were very old without any mike. Most of the folks were 65 to 96 and needed help just to climb in these buses that did not lower to the curb. We wait a good hour to get on and have all our bags put on. The air conditioning was not working and it was in the 90's. After a tour we finally got near the ship but had to wait for other buses ...
My wife and I were fortunate to cruise aboard American Cruise Line's newest ship " The American Constitution" on a ten day cruise to New England. I cannot express a better way to see the splendor of this part of America than by taking this cruise. The ship was new and clean; the service was impeccable; and, all the noteworthy ports were visited. To name just a few, were: Bar Harbor, Booth Bay ...