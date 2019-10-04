  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Boston to Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
616 reviews

1-10 of 616 Boston to Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ports and scenery of the New England Coast.

Review for American Constitution to Canada & New England

User Avatar
craford
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I took this cruise because it was the only one we could find running post pandemic. The reviews were pretty good but the cost was much more than a larger cruise ship. We thought being on a smaller ship we would get more personal service. Also we thought the ship would be more elegant. We were wrong and new it as soon as we stepped on board. Some of the staff walked off the ship and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Quick getaway - Boston - Halifax - Boston.

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
janice42
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We've taken this cruise before (although with different cruise lines) because it offers a nice getaway without the airport hassle. Our balcony (partially obstructed view) was fine. Actually, the shower was somewhat larger than we anticipated. One major complaint is that this ship does not have an aft elevator (only mid-ship and forward.) Since our cabin was near the stern this resulted in many ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wonder Fall Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
CruiseFun2010
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Took this cruise to relax and enjoy the Fall foliage. Beautiful color in each port. Especially liked Bar Harbor and Kennebunkport. Nice boardwalk in Nova Scotia. Great clam chowder and lobster everywhere. Locals in every port were very friendly and welcoming. Went to specialty restaurant Chops Grill and Izumi. The food, atmosphere, service at was excellent at Chops Grill. Izumi asian restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Wonderful Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SeniorCruise2017
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We just got back from the Canada New England cruise. I will start out with our meals at night, they were absolutely delicious-every single night from the appetizer to the dessert. Also, we had exceptional service from our waiter Ikadek and his assistant Marcos. They both had had great sense of humor, and had great attention to every detail, we always looked forward to seeing them at mealtime. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Perfect in every way! Boston to Montreal

Review for Seabourn Quest to Canada & New England

User Avatar
ActiveCruisers
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was spectacular. We typically cruise Regent and have done Viking Ocean and Celebrity, but we can say without a doubt that this trip was over the top fabulous. The food was the best and most consistent we've had at sea, the service was impeccable, the ship was spotless, the ambience and care taken to every detail was amazing. We have never done a cooler weather cruise before but we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

My kids sailed with 2400 grandparents and had a blast!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SwimCarrie
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We got to embarkation on the early side and waited in a line at the port for a little bit, but once it got moving, the process went quickly. The first thing we noticed was there were a lot of retirees. Always the best part...we see them and smile, they see our kids and become skittish. (They always realize we have great kids. It just takes them a bit to come around!) Our room was 3076 and it ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Researching your destination is not enough...research the ship also!

Review for Veendam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
laqn
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second cruise with Holland America. The first was June of this year on the Niew Amsterdam. It was superb, so we decided to stay with Holland America and book another for October. For both cruises we decided on the Neptune Suite, thinking that Holland America would have the same quality on all their ships. Big mistake! Because we were flying 3000 miles to begin our cruise, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Neptune Deluxe Verandah Suite

First time cruising on NCL not totally impressed

Review for Norwegian Gem to Canada & New England

User Avatar
TGlonek
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Received as a free cruise from Hard Rock in Biloxi. I was excited about receiving the free cruise off as it was the first time I was going to be going on NCL. I had heard a lot of good remarks from previous cruisers. My experience had good and bad reviews. Not real sure I like the freestyle concept. If you do not want to wait for 30-45 mins for a table if you go anytime after 6pm, make sure ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Horrible Experience

Review for Norwegian Gem to Canada & New England

User Avatar
jandcblue
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The ship was very compartmentalized. No large open area atrium to enjoy. The food was absolutely horrible. We have traveled NCL and other cruise lines in the past and have never experienced such a bad experience related to the food. Buffet was the same things every day with little variety. The main complimentary dining rooms were bland and like warm. By the time we realized the food issue, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Fall Fun

Review for Norwegian Gem to Canada & New England

User Avatar
slfreeny
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was not my favorite cruise or favorite ship, but I still enjoyed it. The ship was very clean and the staff on any line is always amazing, they try to help with whatever need you have. Never ate in a premium restaurant,but the food was presented very well, not always the best I have had, but plenty of it, can't leave hungry. The main theater had a group of singers who were good and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

