Boston to Bermuda Cruise Reviews

3.8
1001 reviews

1-10 of 1,001 Boston to Bermuda Cruise Reviews

First Time Luxury and Crystal Cruiser During a Pandemic

Review for Crystal Symphony to Bermuda

User Avatar
JCMass.
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been back home a week, from our cruise to Bermuda on Crystal Symphony. We are experienced cruisers but first time on Crystal and on a luxury cruise. We often cruise out of Boston, no flying, and couldn’t resist this last minute offer close to home. I want to give our impressions, but also answer questions we had before going especially during a pandemic. We have been to Bermuda many ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah

Loved the Bermuda cruise on the Gem

Review for Norwegian Gem to Bermuda

User Avatar
Beckieellisxo
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Had a wonderful time this was my first cruise and it was so much fun. Amazing trip I already want to go on another one. Food and drinks on board was great, loved the staff, fun on board activities, we had so much fun while at sea, exploring the boats shops and resturants. I super enjoyed my drink package. Bermuda was beautiful. We went parasailing and saw the dolphins and we also explored Hamilton ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Inside

Another great cruise!

Review for Norwegian Gem to Bermuda

User Avatar
singsong01
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were traveling with friends that had never cruised before and figured that the Boston to Bermuda would be a first great cruise for them. We got to the terminal nice and early and sailed through security and check-in and patiently waited for board. Once we got on board, we were the first ones in O'Sheehans for lunch. O'Sheehans is my least favorite restaurant on the ship but everyone else ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Best trip ever

Review for Norwegian Gem to Bermuda

User Avatar
BETTYMEL
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

A group of us met with our travel agent and we decided on the Gem from his review of it. The entertainment was wonderful, but the most impressive thing was the friendliness of the staff. All of the staff was courteous, friendly and very helpful. I thoroughly enjoyed the food and the dining facilities. The photographs taken are a little expensive, but for my first cruise, I just had to have ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Mostly Wonderful Experience

Review for Norwegian Gem to Bermuda

User Avatar
Kclock
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

For our very first cruise, I wanted to choose one that left from somewhere nearby and didnt have a lot of ports to stop in so I had to choose between NCL and Royal Caribbean . I chose the Gem simply for the freestyle dining to try to make our experience as easy and carefree as possible. I was very pleased with the ship: the staff was very nice, it was very clean. A few times I wished I had more ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Not Our Best Royal Caribbean Experience

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
Cruizin4781
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

BACKGROUND- We are Crown&Anchor Emerald. We have sailed on a variety of RCCL ships...big, small and in between. THE KEY— Excellent! Embarkation was so easy; lunch in the MDR was delicious; our carryon bags were placed in the closet while we were at lunch; expedited debark upon arrival in Bermuda; internet was slow but a nice-to-have benefit; reserved seats in Theater a definite plus; ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Accessible accommodations were very good

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
pattiaj
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Sailing to Bermuda for our 40th wedding anniversary. We were unexpectedly treated to a special cake at the Chef's Table dinner one night. Meals were very good, and the specialty restaurants were fantastic! The main dining room was good, with a buffet offered at breakfast, as well as the order off the menu. The main buffet offered a wide variety, from salad to pizza to Indian and Chinese food. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

A Detour to Maine Before Heading to Bermuda

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
JCMass.
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have done many cruises in and out of Boston. We have taken the Maine/Canada cruise on the Serenade three times, we enjoy the ship and decided to try Bermuda this year. Since it is hurricane season we took a chance that we would end up in Canada again. It was touch and go for about a week, and we did head to Portland Maine for a day, and lost one day in Bermuda. We still throughly enjoyed the ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Disappointment of the Seas

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
jackyfromwyk
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

1. Very speedy embarkation process in Boston. We arrived at about 1:15 pm and curbside to cabin was less than 15 minutes. 2. Cabin was ready and clean but looked "worn/used". Cabin steward Jacob was wonderful. 3. Itinerary was changed due to hurricane/tropical storm Jerry. While we appreciate RCI adding a day in Portland and shortening our stay in Bermuda to keep everyone safe and ...
Sail Date: September 2019

A disappointing experience

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
gardenbug22
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Embarking Boarding was smooth, efficient and pleasant experience. I boarded at noon and was sent with my carry on luggage to the Windjammer for lunch. At one I went to my room to drop off my luggage. First impressions..T The first room(3645) was a good size with two comfy chairs to read in. Alas the room had not been thoroughly cleaned, as there was "solid matter" in the toilet from ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Boston to Bermuda
