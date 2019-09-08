Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

Scenic was going to a place we wanted to go at a time we wanted to holiday and we got a good offer from ROL. The cruise was good overall, but the senior chef was inconsistent. He didn’t understand French cheeses and how they should be stored and served. All consommé soups were very poor. We talked to the chef about it and he said it was because he wasn’t encouraged to use salt! Later a ‘tarte ...