Bermuda Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
5321 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 5,321 Bermuda Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

First Time Luxury and Crystal Cruiser During a Pandemic

Review for Crystal Symphony to Bermuda

User Avatar
JCMass.
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been back home a week, from our cruise to Bermuda on Crystal Symphony. We are experienced cruisers but first time on Crystal and on a luxury cruise. We often cruise out of Boston, no flying, and couldn’t resist this last minute offer close to home. I want to give our impressions, but also answer questions we had before going especially during a pandemic. We have been to Bermuda many ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah

First time cruising

Review for Norwegian Escape to Bermuda

User Avatar
spot111999
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This being my first cruise I wasn't sure what I would expect. I live on Long island so driving to Manhattan Cruise terminal was not a big deal. Arrived early walk through security very quickly. Waiting no more than 15 to 20 minutes. Proceeded to go to the line that matched our edocs. just one tip this is where they give you your boarding number. Then proceeded to go to check in and set up our ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-facing Balcony Stateroom

Somewhat disappointing

Review for Norwegian Escape to Bermuda

User Avatar
dadmagoo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our fourth NCL Cruise. I have to say when we compared it to our 14 Princess and 10 HAL, if we were to choice same route and dollar for Dollar, NCL would be dead last and have to be significantly cheaper. The rewards for being a Latitudes member at this point do not compare to the other lines. We had a balcony room on the 10th floor . We did sail into gale force winds on the way to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Now a NCL cruiser!!!

Review for Norwegian Escape to Bermuda

User Avatar
adefond
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We have cruised on three other cruise lines. This was our 8th cruise since 2015 several being with our two young children. I wanted to try NCL even though my husband was hesitant. I am THRILLED that I did!!! The ship left from NYC so I really should have considered the season when booking this trip. It was cold and very windy on our way down to Bermuda so the pools, water park, and ropes course ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with children

5 Day Escape on the Escape

Review for Norwegian Escape to Bermuda

User Avatar
JIMESOPUS
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been reading reviews on the Escape, at first most of them seemed to be negative but more recently they have been more positive. So before she left for Miami we thought why not give her a try. I should also add that there have been several threads in CC about possible changes to the Escape after her first dry dock, we wanted to see the original version. About us, we sail exclusively ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Long weekend in Bermuda

Review for Norwegian Escape to Bermuda

User Avatar
trumpetfish55
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was a short 5 day cruise in November so we did not expect good weather. Bermuda as always was wonderful, even if it was raining one day. The water was too cold for me to go in, but the beach was lovely. The ship itself was good. The same as many others have commented on, I am not sure why the atrium is used for events for 1000s of people and not the main theater. We did not see any other ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: The Haven Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony

Dock in Bermuda on Sunday - CLOSED

Review for Norwegian Escape to Bermuda

User Avatar
CherylS63
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Norwegian was highly recommended by friends. The ship was great, the company of Norwegian, not great. They schedule a cruise to dock and spend full day in Bermuda on Sunday when the country is closed! We wer unable to see many of the local attractions because the stores/restaurants were closed and buses ended service early. To keep from being stranded we had to be back to the boat by 5pm. NEVER ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-facing Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Average experience overall

Review for Norwegian Escape to Bermuda

User Avatar
Exploria1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

For a newer LARGE cruise ship we expected more of a "WOW" factor in the public spaces and different areas of the ship to relax or be entertained in. We found the same basic layout of shops, different dining options, pool decks etc that have been on most ships over the last 15 years....just more people and cabins added. The one exception was the Thermal Spa which was very well appointed with many ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Say “No” to Norwegian!

Review for Norwegian Escape to Bermuda

User Avatar
Angelface44
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were celebrating our 40th wedding anniversary. We decided, on this, our 4th cruise, to visit Bermuda. We enjoyed the island. We flew from DFW to NYC and cruised on the Escape. We even chose our first balcony, but we could not enjoy it due to the poor, small, metal chairs on it. We had more than 10 complaints on last week’s vacation. [We’ve traveled on Carnival for our previous other cruises. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-facing Mini-Suite with Balcony

Norwegian Escape Solo Cruise

Review for Norwegian Escape to Bermuda

User Avatar
donnajoedoc
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because it coincided with a "girls trip" my wife was on. It also had a Solo Cruisers section that I found attractive since I would not have to book a double occupancy room as a solo traveller. Embarkation went smoothly enough, but it was hindered by an out of service entrance, so we all had to use only the one access ramp. I was in Boarding Group 35 and got aboard about an ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Studio Stateroom

Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews to Bermuda on Other Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean International Explorer of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Bermuda
Royal Caribbean International Vision of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Bermuda
Azamara Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Bermuda
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Seven Seas Navigator Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Bermuda
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Magic Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Bermuda
