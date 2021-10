Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Bermuda

I know that reviews of this little ship have been less than glowing in the past, but we loved every minute. Let's get the major complaints out of the way.. 1) stern vibration....yup, it's still there. Depending on the speed that the ship is going or special nautical adjustments that need to be made, you can feel it, but only in the stern. As everyone suggests, pick a cabin that's NOT in ...