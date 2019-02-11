  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Bermuda Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
5232 reviews

1-10 of 5,232 Bermuda Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

First Time Luxury and Crystal Cruiser During a Pandemic

Review for Crystal Symphony to Bermuda

User Avatar
JCMass.
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been back home a week, from our cruise to Bermuda on Crystal Symphony. We are experienced cruisers but first time on Crystal and on a luxury cruise. We often cruise out of Boston, no flying, and couldn’t resist this last minute offer close to home. I want to give our impressions, but also answer questions we had before going especially during a pandemic. We have been to Bermuda many ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah

Dawn is a so so ship, 80% of the staff was rude or very dismissive

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bermuda

User Avatar
prushr
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We love Norwegian and Bermuda, This trip we picked a smaller ship, the Dawn. After sailing on the larger ships I imagine we had a high expectation. This ship the food at the complimentary restaurants was not very good. The buffet was not good at all. The higher sit down restaurants were of but very few. Most of the servers didn't understand English. The staff was very rude or dismissive most of ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Checked off another Check on the Bucket-list

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bermuda

User Avatar
Dolce1989
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Went from NY to Bermuda and back aboard the Dawn. Embarkation they had many issues and we waited at the terminal for over 4hours. Disembarkation was a breeze. Was my 2nd time on the Dawn but, first time to Bermuda. I love the layout of the Dawn and the first time I went on the Dawn, January/February 2019 the staff were wonderful and, I had hoped to see some familiar faces however, it had been many ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

Very different from the mega ships - Some good, some bad.

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bermuda

User Avatar
Wedgie23
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

If this had been our first cruise it probably would have been our last. Finding the larger ships quite overcrowded we decided to try one of the smaller ones, Dawn, to see if we liked it any better. I have done Breakaway, Escape and now Dawn with the same NY to Bermuda itinerary. Both my Escape cruise and Dawn were at full capacity which lets me make a better comparison. The Good: *Ability ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Poor Customer Service from the time we got to the dock until we returned!

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bermuda

User Avatar
johnfhogan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our very first cruise on any line; we had great expectations for a terrific experience. It turns out that our cruise was not what we had hoped for from the moment we arrived at the pier. We had informed NCL of our expected arrival time of 11:30 on November 2nd many weeks before our arrival. Our cruise documents indicate NCL was aware of our arrival time. We could have taken a later ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

The most average cruise

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bermuda

User Avatar
GM63
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

It was easy leaving in New Jersey to just catch the ship and getaway. We were delayed over 2 hours boarding the ship. We stood outside online without anyone telling us what the problem was. I cannot believe they did not try with todays technology to contact people and let them know there would be a delay. NCL knew as the ship did not dock until 10:00. The worst embarkation in my 40 years of ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Suite with Balcony

Frigid air

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bermuda

User Avatar
donelectracruiser1957
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My brother and sister in law won a cruise each. So we teamed up and went with them. Not free for us but pretty good. We had been on the Dawn 5 or 6 times before with a great experience each time. To start off the gangway machine was broken so we sat around in the NY terminal with no one explaining anything. We wound up going in on deck 4 instead of the Atrium Deck 7. Over 2 hours waiting to ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Dawn Haven section

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bermuda

User Avatar
amikos
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We sailed on 11/2/19, we decided to upgrade to the Haven. Big mistake. The up charge was not worth what we received. No priority embarkation, staff at the pier was rude and discourteous, no special service in the room or from the butler. Butler did bring our meals when requested. Room service would have done the same for a fee of $8 per delivery, which is much cheaper than the Haven up charge, ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Penthouse with Large Balcony

Underwhelming

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bermuda

User Avatar
Caesar9965
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We take one or more cruises a year and usually travel on Norwegian because of the freestyle dining. This voyage was below average starting from embarkation (that was delayed over 2 hours) to poor supply management (they ran out of some wines, liquors, mixers, and even supplies for the splash academy) to below average cleaning crews, and bad communications, especially at disembarkation. The ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Traveled with children

Good cruise, lousy embarkation and disembarkation

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bermuda

User Avatar
Richpontone
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Been on 11 Norwegian cruise and this was good except for embarkation where passengers left the ship four hours late and the Norwegian check in computers were down for over two hours. I arrived at the Cruise Terminal at 11:30 am and did not board the ship until 3 pm. I was supposed to be on the ship at 12 noon with priority embarkation. Those who did not have Latitudes ranking boarded ship after ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

