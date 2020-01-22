I chose this cruise when Viking e-mailed us a very good offer with zero single supplement. We arrived from LHR at 2.30pm and quite quickly we were through the airport checks. It’s much faster if you have VERIFLY completed. We were directed to waiting buses and transferred to the ship. In under 10 mins we had completed our check in documents and stateroom card in hand walked out to the ship First ...
We have done several Viking cruIses before so we were expecting more,
The shore excursions were less than expected - even the extra cost ones were less than expected. The buses were full and uncomfortable. One couldn't even make it up the hill out of town and all the guide was worried about was if she was going to be back in time. The walk to the buses was long and over wet and slippery ...
We had done a Viking River Cruise and wanted to try the ocean cruise and see the Northern Lights. The ship was outstanding; the decor was very nice and not overdone. There were plenty of activities for all. The ports in Norway were all very interesting especially Tromso, Alta, and Stavanger. In Tromso, the visit to the Planetarium was exceptional; the movies of teh Northern Lights and the ...
Our first cruise on Viking Ocean and the Viking Star did not disappoint. A beautiful ship and the staff was excellent. BRINSLEY as cruise director did a great job and was very organized. The guest lecturers were very good and We enjoyed the fact that if we missed the real time lecture, we could view it later in our room. All the public areas were beautifully decorated and cozy. Loved tea at ...
This was our first ocean cruise with Viking (we'd done a river cruise previously) and were very impressed with just about all aspects of the trip. Viking's air routing was a little strange, however - we went from Baltimore to Detroit to Amsterdam to Bergen, which is not a very logical route, but I suspect was less expensive for Viking than other choices. Embarkation went very smoothly and ...
Seeing the Northern Lights has long been on our wish list for travel. After having a wonderful experience with Viking on a Danube River cruise a couple of years ago, we started looking at this cruise up the coast of Norway t see the Aurora Borealis.
This was a wonderful cruise to a truly beautiful part of the world. Norway is a lovely country and Norwegians are most hospitable. Traveling ...
A friend had the Northern Lights on her Bucket List and I gladly accepted the offer to join her on this cruise. It all started out great until our first night at sea. The ocean wasn’t that rough, but the ship was rolling and rocking a bit. This was when we discovered our cabin, #6054 had a serious noise problem. It sounded like Thor was banging his hammer on a huge metal pipe under our cabin’s ...
We chose this cruise because it has always been a dream to see the Northern Lights and have also wanted to try out Viking Ocean cruises. (Got a good deal from travel agent)
From start to finish the whole experience was lovely and we really didn’t want to come home.
The Star has a lovely relaxed atmosphere and is beautifully designed in a scandi style.
The Staff were very friendly and the ...
Just returned 2 weeks ago from 'Viking Homelands' cruise on Jupiter. Beautiful ship, WONDERFUL STAFF, very enjoyable cruise! My first cruise with Viking and won't be my last! The activities on board were WAY better than anything I've experienced on a cruise in the past.
Tour guides were overall really good and tours were educational and informative. Alborg, Denmark was hands down my ...
We did the Baltic cruise and it was wonderful. We extended at the beginning of the trip in Stockholm. In the past, with extensions there were some planned city excursions; however, we were pretty much on our own here. There were Viking people available to help with any questions and/or suggestions of things to do.
Once aboard the ship, it was like coming home again! Everyone was so welcoming ...