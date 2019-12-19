We had originally planned a cruise on another line, which was cancelled. And a second, which was cancelled. And a third, which was cancelled. Our cruise on the MSC Grandiosa was a happy accident.
We sailed from Barcelona. MSC embarks and disembarks passengers at ports along the way, which I had never experienced before. Disembarkation, in particular, was much nicer this way than ...
We have not cruised with MSC before, only RCCL, but as Grandiosa was the only ship that matched our preferred itinerary at the time period we could have a vacation, this had to be it. We will not cruise MSC again.
It is a beautiful ship, it's sparkling, there's mirrors everywhere, and it's very obvious they are trying to be elegant and luxurious. However, that is just on the surface.
Food: ...
- Buffet food is better than Dining food even though it’s basically the same EXACT food, except for the ethnic station. Their steaks/prime beef/filet whatever dish that has beef is cafeteria school quality AT BEST
- Food overall is mediocre, the ship basically forces you to go and spend money at the “specialty” restaurants otherwise you starve.
- Even free room service food is basically ...
We boarded the ship in Barcelona and our immediate thought was that the ship was stunning. The staff were excellent and our restaurant waiter Chi was great. Food was of a very high standard in our assigned restaurant. The buffet restaurant, while it had lots of choice, was a revelation.... Lots of queues, people pushing and shoving, over crowded and really not a pleasant experience most of the ...
The ship was absolutely beautiful. The elevator system was exceptionally efficient. For us this cruise was not a good value. We feel we overpaid for what we experienced. The Buffett was always nightmarishly overcrowded. The food quality was excellent though. The Loggia restaurant was very good. Our waiter and his assistant were very professional and caring. The cruise did not show enough ...
We were on a MSC cruise on Grandiosa which left from Barcelona January 9 2020. We are Australians with teenage children 15 and 17 and have previously been on a Norwegian cruise out of Venice in 2018 and a Carnival cruise in Australia in 2017. We booked a Bella balcony cabin very close to front of boat on the left hand side on deck 11.
For us, this cruise was intended as one week ...
We choose the MSC Grandiosa since we wanted to experience the new ship feel.
Getting on the ship in Barcelona was a breeze. It took no more than 20 minutes from arrival in the port to boarding the ship.
First impression was a big WOW. we entered on deck 6 ( the promenade) From that moment one was surrounded by cruise staff trying to sell you pretty much everything.
We pre booked the non ...
Having sailed previously on MSC Divina in Carebbean on two ocasion, thaught a mediterranean cruise with MSC would be a good idea. Wrong.
Mediterranean cruises are not like in the caribbean. Not even the water on the dining room is free! Yes you will pay to have your meal with water. Also service is terrible, european restaurant service expecting a service charge?
Embarkation: was really well ...
the embarkation and disembarkation where terrible... the staff is rude ando don't help you in any way. The ship is beautiful, the cabins are very confortable. you have to make a line to enter the restaurant every night. The food is Ok... small portions and always cold. our waitress was very nice. The shows were bad except for the cirque du Soleil with I truly recommend. The staff has no ...
We are just back from our Xmas Cruise with our two teenagers boys. We all had an absolute blast! The staff and service were excellent.
Cleanliness .... excellent
Service..... courteous, polite and efficient
Exceptional customer service
Great organisation especially at stop over ports.
Fantastic evening shows .... with lots of variety.
We also went to Cirque du Soleil which ...