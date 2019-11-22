  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Barcelona Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
4158 reviews
24 Awards
Indescribable gouging that ought to be forbidden by law. Dont say you
13825, home for 7 days which turned into 9
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1293 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Other than getting on and off it was all pretty good
"This was a repositioning cruise, so it had both a great number of ports, and a reasonable cost. On the Pro side: - Ports were Good. Arrecife and Tortola are a bit underwhelming, but otherwise, the ports..."Read More
jrfuller avatar

jrfuller

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 1,293 Barcelona Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews

Worst excursion ever

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
juliebelleview
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First I would like to say the crew on Norwegian epic was wonderful!! Waited a year and a half just to go on my first cruise with Norwegian. We booked excursions for every port. We were so excited ! We enjoyed all our excursions until our last one to Florence and Pisa. That was the worst experience I’ve ever had on an excursion on any cruise. The tour guide was rude, she constantly put down Pisa ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Family Mini-Suite with Balcony

Other than getting on and off it was all pretty good

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jrfuller
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a repositioning cruise, so it had both a great number of ports, and a reasonable cost. On the Pro side: - Ports were Good. Arrecife and Tortola are a bit underwhelming, but otherwise, the ports were very nice. My favorites were Palma and Funchal. - the ship was nice. Clean, lots of eating space. - the balcony was great. The weather allowed us to really enjoy it. - ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

First time NCL guest with mixed experience

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
FireflySal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Although I have done many cruises with different cruise companies, this was my first time with Norwegian Cruise Lines. It started off very poorly. It took us over 2 hours standing in line, with my partner who has mobility issues, to get registered for boarding. We had an issue with our beverage package which was not accepted although I showed them the paper work. Guest services was not very ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

An EPIC Fail

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
danielann
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary. We have sailed Norwegian once before (The Jade). Our cruise started with a 1/2 hr line to drop off our luggage and then 2 1/2 hours in line to checkin. Luckily it was not a rainy day but it was hot. No adequate explanation- just blamed the port people. With 4100 passengers on board elevator access was often an issue. On disembarkation day there was over a 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Loved every moment!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
hatugrrl
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I wasn’t sure what to expect from this ship after reading so many reviews, but during my time onboard I fell in love with this ship and wouldn’t hesitate to go on the Epic again. We boarded in Barcelona, and were met with long lines checking in at the terminal. While I found this a bit of a speed bump to the start of our cruise I didn’t let it bother me. Everyone was doing their best to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Villa with Balcony

Unexpected

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ortiznestor
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

I like NCL cruise line just was not happy with this cruise experience this has not been my first cruise with the company. I do enjoy some things like free at sea that they offer and i didn not enjoy other this like they could have done more activities during the sea days but it was kind of monotone thru the sea days. I was really disappointed with the glow party i was expecting a little more in ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Mini-Suite with Balcony

Great Itinerary, Disappointing ship.

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Warglove
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise for the Itinerary, price and perks. Have enjoyed NCL in the past (platinum member) but this cruise was different. The embarkation was a disaster, 21/2 to 3 hours in line, with no communication as to what was going on! And lack of communication was evident at other times during the cruise. The crew was hit and miss on friendliness, and we unfortunately had an outright unfriendly ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

TransAtlantic

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
yadkinval
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Trans Atlantic and stops at three island groups to which we had not been as well as departing from Barcelona to which we have not been - we choose cruises based upon itinerary first. We think the ship is too large and prefer smaller ships. The cabins (we had aft-facing balcony) were smaller than normal and cramped. The food was not as good as expected. However, the crew/staff made everything ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

We particularly like the sea days.

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
pattyloubill
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As I said, we particularly like cruises with time at sea. Also, I have always wanted to go to Spain, so this was a perfect combination for us. Additionally, The Haven (for us) is worth the additional cost. It's like being on a small ship if you choose to stay in that area, but if you want to enjoy the entertainment that's available on a large ship, you can do that. The Haven Our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony

READ THIS BEFORE BOOKING!!!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
vlada000
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

You tell me if you think this cruise worth going for: Room door lock latches are hardly working every time it’s a hassle to open the door with the key card. There are no mattress covers, sheets are going directly onto spring mattresses, which is against all means of hygiene There are 2 floors of entertainment, though one is 70% covered with gambling machines and casino tables where ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Large Balcony

Find a Norwegian Epic Cruise

Reviews of Norwegian Epic Cruises from Other Departure Ports
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Rome (Civitavecchia)
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Miami
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Cozumel
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Port Canaveral (Orlando)
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.