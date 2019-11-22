"This was a repositioning cruise, so it had both a great number of ports, and a reasonable cost.
On the Pro side:
- Ports were Good. Arrecife and Tortola are a bit underwhelming, but otherwise, the ports..."Read More
jrfuller
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Filters
1-10 of 1,293 Barcelona Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews
First I would like to say the crew on Norwegian epic was wonderful!! Waited a year and a half just to go on my first cruise with Norwegian. We booked excursions for every port. We were so excited ! We enjoyed all our excursions until our last one to Florence and Pisa. That was the worst experience I’ve ever had on an excursion on any cruise. The tour guide was rude, she constantly put down Pisa ...
This was a repositioning cruise, so it had both a great number of ports, and a reasonable cost.
On the Pro side:
- Ports were Good. Arrecife and Tortola are a bit underwhelming, but otherwise, the ports were very nice. My favorites were Palma and Funchal.
- the ship was nice. Clean, lots of eating space.
- the balcony was great. The weather allowed us to really enjoy it.
- ...
Although I have done many cruises with different cruise companies, this was my first time with Norwegian Cruise Lines. It started off very poorly. It took us over 2 hours standing in line, with my partner who has mobility issues, to get registered for boarding.
We had an issue with our beverage package which was not accepted although I showed them the paper work. Guest services was not very ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary. We have sailed Norwegian once before (The Jade). Our cruise started with a 1/2 hr line to drop off our luggage and then 2 1/2 hours in line to checkin. Luckily it was not a rainy day but it was hot. No adequate explanation- just blamed the port people. With 4100 passengers on board elevator access was often an issue. On disembarkation day there was over a 2 ...
I wasn’t sure what to expect from this ship after reading so many reviews, but during my time onboard I fell in love with this ship and wouldn’t hesitate to go on the Epic again.
We boarded in Barcelona, and were met with long lines checking in at the terminal. While I found this a bit of a speed bump to the start of our cruise I didn’t let it bother me. Everyone was doing their best to get ...
I like NCL cruise line just was not happy with this cruise experience this has not been my first cruise with the company. I do enjoy some things like free at sea that they offer and i didn not enjoy other this like they could have done more activities during the sea days but it was kind of monotone thru the sea days. I was really disappointed with the glow party i was expecting a little more in ...
Chose this cruise for the Itinerary, price and perks. Have enjoyed NCL in the past (platinum member) but this cruise was different. The embarkation was a disaster, 21/2 to 3 hours in line, with no communication as to what was going on! And lack of communication was evident at other times during the cruise. The crew was hit and miss on friendliness, and we unfortunately had an outright unfriendly ...
Trans Atlantic and stops at three island groups to which we had not been as well as departing from Barcelona to which we have not been - we choose cruises based upon itinerary first. We think the ship is too large and prefer smaller ships. The cabins (we had aft-facing balcony) were smaller than normal and cramped. The food was not as good as expected. However, the crew/staff made everything ...
As I said, we particularly like cruises with time at sea. Also, I have always wanted to go to Spain, so this was a perfect combination for us. Additionally, The Haven (for us) is worth the additional cost. It's like being on a small ship if you choose to stay in that area, but if you want to enjoy the entertainment that's available on a large ship, you can do that.
The Haven
Our cabin ...
You tell me if you think this cruise worth going for:
Room door lock latches are hardly working every time it’s a hassle to open the door with the key card.
There are no mattress covers, sheets are going directly onto spring mattresses, which is against all means of hygiene
There are 2 floors of entertainment, though one is 70% covered with gambling machines and casino tables where ...