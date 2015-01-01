  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Barcelona to Italy Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
13 reviews

1-10 of 13 Barcelona to Italy Cruise Reviews

Even with Covid restrictions, a fantastic Cruise

Review for Viking Sky to Italy

Katootsie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My Husband and I boarded this cruise in Barcelona, and continued for 15 days until we reached Venice. Ports included Sete (Montpelier) Marseille, VilleFranche Sur Mer (Monaco), Florence, Rome, Naples, Messina, Bari, Crotone, SIbenik Croatia and Venice. We chose Viking because we really liked the destinations we were allowed. Also, they allowed us to cancel for any reason prior to the cruise - ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Spanish Italian Med Oct 2016

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Italy

archive42
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Ship was good aimed at families there is a lot to do for the children.As we are used to travelling from Southampton there are a few things to take with you If you smoke there was NO Duty free on board as we did not call at any none EU countrys so take enough to last you until your 1st port of call.All merchandise has to add 18.5 % Vat so can work out more expensive than things look. We eat in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Large Interior Stateroom

Glad we chose this trip

Review for Sirena to Italy

lynn1000
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I planned this trip for my husband's birthday and did a lot of research in advance. The newly refurbished Sirena is beautifully equipped. Its layout makes sense and there are surprises tucked on every deck -music - refreshments - relaxation. There were some hiccups with communication - many of the employees speak limited English but they are efficient and friendly. Our cabin lacked nothing and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Lovely Staff but Really Poor Entertainment

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Italy

Jlonomore
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Staff were lovely - friendly but professional and really helpful. Food in the main dining restaurant was good with a varied selection and always well cooked and presented. As ever on cruises the veg was lacking and under-cooked. The speciality restaurants were generally only half full probably as they are overpriced. Chop's Grill was particularly good and we dines there 3 times. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Horrible, Horrible, Horrible!!!

Review for Carnival Vista to Italy

SailerMoon5000
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I took this cruise with 13 other of my family members. I am very happy to have a great family because they were the only good part of the entire cruise while on the ship. To start the lines for food were terrible, long lines wrapped around the food stations every time I was there. The walls are so thin, that I was woken up at 1:00am in the moring on more than 1 night by noisy neighbors. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

Viking does not disappoint ! Mediterranean Cruise was Fabulous!

Review for Viking Star to Italy

Sandydoyles
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I took our first Viking River Cruise in 2011( Christmas Markets). After friends heard our how we loved it, they accompanied us in 2013( on the Rhine). In 2015 we stepped up to the Ocean cruise with yet another couple. (3 in total). Having been on the smaller river cruises , we did not know how we would feel on a larger ship. I tell you the worries were unfounded. The crew is ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

The best

Review for Viking Star to Italy

wgreen1230
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was an outstanding cruise. Everything was the best. Viking Star was a star of a ship. The captain and his crew were the nicest and best people to make sure everyone was taken care of and had fun. Many of the crew stood out knowing you after the first meeting and would call you by name/provide your normal service. The ports we wonderful and very fun. This was the first Ocean Viking ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Viking Star only needs some polishing to become a gem!

Review for Viking Star to Italy

XXXXXXXXXXX
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

The Viking Star is beautifully and comfortably appointed w/ a gracious, accommodating staff. My husband and I have traveled extensively and this is our first ocean cruise experience. We have two suggestions: #1 The city included tours: No guide achieved the standards we believe Viking aspires to attain. Guides were well tutored, learned, and tried to please; BUT it is a studied fact ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Fantastic Trip

Review for Disney Magic to Italy

cruiseadvisor80
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Disney cruise (first was on the Wonder) and was an outstanding trip. Staff was friendly, courteous, and helpful. Went out of thier way to accomdate us, and did everything we asked for. We did this trip without children, and though there were many families aboard, we were never bothered by kids. Spent a lot of time in the adults only pool and coffee shop area, which were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Navigator's Verandah

Happy cruiser

Review for Costa Diadema to Italy

ibizasue
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First of all, I have done 10+ cruises over the past 15 years, worldwide using different companies. My last time with costa was 2 years ago.I have read numerous posts/reviews that the standards have declined. I found this not so. 1. The DIADEMA. lovely new ship, great entertainment.loved the country rock bar (british/american live music)..and the theatre shows. As a solo traveller I didnt meet ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2015

