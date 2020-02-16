Wanted secure cruise with easy access from the southeast. Easy requirements that created our bubble. No masks on board for guests. Service, food, and entertainment top-notch. Crew to passenger ratio second to none. Everything was simply perfect. Weather, venues, food, etc .
Yes, the were adjustments but nothing unreasonable. Yes, we kept our bubble but you know what - we were safe, we had ...
we were lucky this must have been the last cruise during the virus outbreak, for those people that could not get to the cruise because of sickness I am very sorry, for those who changed their minds and got a flight home what a treat you missed, it was like new years eve every day, the weather on the crossing could not have been better, the entertainment was fantastic the crew were wonderful and ...
Flight over was good and so were transfers to ship.
Two days in Barbados to visit relatives then back to the ship to find out the ship was going straight back to Southampton due to CVIRUS.
Big shame but we really enjoyed our time on board. Always something to do. Brilliant lectures from Tony White - Drug man!!
Gym and classes good.
Cabin fine, although had restricted view due to life ...
Several previous cruises with P&O.
This one ruined - not because of the cancelled port visits (due to the current virus panic) which the captain handled well - but because the ship stank of sewage.
We had paid for a good midship balcony cabin but could not use the balcony because of the constant vile stench of sewage. Public rooms and the promenade deck midship also stank of sewage.
It ...
Picked cruise for the places it was visiting and price i.e. Caribbean then on to Europe. Unfortunately the cruise was cut short in Antigua due to coronaviras. We spent 11 days at sea due to this but wasn't bored had pleanty to do new people to meet and have a laugh with them. Could have been more sun beds but they were monitored if left unattended. Daily walks round the decks 5 times was a mile. ...
We chose this cruise because of the opportunity to travel in a sailing ship. It more than fulfilled our expectations, with the ship travelling under sail for much of the journey.
The ship itself is beautifully furnished with wood panelling and brass fittings.
The weather was fine throughout so we spent a lot of time on deck, but the public rooms were lovely and very relaxing.
The ...
This was our very first cruise, chosen to celebrate our golden wedding anniversary. So went for what we considered the best of everything. Including a suit which included a butler service. The service throughout our holiday from our personal butler Santash to the lady cleaning our room, Charmaine, could not be faulted. They where so helpful, so professional, so good at their jobs, by the time we ...
Wow, we had such a good time on this ship a holiday truly to remember!! We were on the fly-cruise which left Barbados on the 29th of February for two weeks.
First Day Barbados- We went by taxi to the beach we were told a price which we were reassured was return but upon return, we were asked to pay as it didn't include it so be careful!!! As much as they say it's a far distance it isn't a 15 ...
We chose this cruise as we had never been to the Caribbean before and it was for my good lady's 50th Birthday, We have done a Med cruise with Celebrity but I have to say I much prefered P&O as a company and the Azura was a much nicer ship than the Celebrity Constelation we sailed on previously, we thought the cruise was good value for money and much cheaper than Celebrity would have been, There ...
We chose this cruise because it departed from Barbados on February 16th and my birthday was the next day.
My husband and I normally cruise in November and March but this year because it was my 65th birthday we decided to sail earlier. With all the rumours of coronavirus we thought we would get a vacation before the pandemic set in, never really expecting anything so serious. Needless to say, ...