This was the first cruise back since Covid started. We Were on the last cruise from Baltimore.
The cruise personnel were fantastic. They appear to be REALY happy to be on board and excited to see us. Several of the crew even recognized us an went out of their way to personally welcome us back.
The embarkation went smoothly. There were a few changes to the procedure such as no mass safety ...
Wow, the check in process is soooo much better now! Well done!
This was our second time on the Pride and 12th Carnival cruise, this was the first cruise back for the Pride since the Covid Pandemic. The food and service were sub par compared to prior to the pandemic. It did improve day by day. Wearing a mask was not fun but made it work. The ship and destinations were still top notch although ...
My best girlfriend and I went on the cruise to celebrate the end of breast cancer treatment and the joy of our friendship. We have been on Grandeur in the past as it is a breeze leaving from Baltimore & we both appreciate not having to fly the friendly skies.
My friend really wanted to see Perfect Day in Coco Cay.
Embarkation was so simple. There was a person outside terminal asking ...
Wife and I booked this for our first. Probably our last, just not for us. The ship was nice, the food and service ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC! I became seasick w/ somewhat rougher seas and weather the last 2 days. I am still having some land sickness, yes there is such a thing, but hopefully will get over that. We swam with dolphins at Blue Lagoon, another experience checked off our bucket list. ...
We signed up to join my daughter and her family. Noise factor in our room adversely effected our experience. Food in the dining room was tasty, but we rejected some of the cooked dishes because they were served cold. The server took far too long for the courses and was a 1 1/2 hour experience. After we complained they got it down to 1 hour. The trivia sessions were conducted by some individuals ...
We had to wait over an hour in line at the entrance to the parking lot, because of a delayed embarkation. Windjammer food was great, Dining Room food was oversalted and overdone. Singers and dancers were good, but shows relied too much on them for the entertainment. Three shows were comedians and nothing else...two were not long enough to qualify as the show for the evening. Ladies restrooms ...
We liked the itinerary, and like sailing out of Baltimore
We liked our dining room waiters, table 235, Andro was excellent as well as Low. The food was always good, and the waiters always made sure we were satisfied with everything.
We liked having breakfast in dining room and especially liked Nitesh and Yogesh.
The entertainment was good, liked Dave the CD.
My husband was in Airforce ...
This was our second cruise on Grandeur so we knew going in that its an older smaller ship that isnt as fresh and full of activities/ options as the newest ships. With that said, there is a certain charm to the ship and the chances of running into the same guests and staff are very high. This allows people to build rapport and makes for a friendlier cruise.
My wife our friend and I originally ...
Wanting to plan a break from the winter weather, we got a very good deal on an inside cabin on Grandeur. We've sailed on the Lady G before (Sept. 2018 NE/Canada) and knew what to expect. Me (53), Husband (57). Our neighbors also went and this was their first cruise.
We got emails prior to departure that the ship would go through extra sanitizing so do not arrive before noon. We arrived a ...
Went on my first cruise, carnival pride and was not impressed at all, the food was subpar and some of the staff didn’t seem like they wanted to help and seemed bothered if I stopped them to ask a question. Our neighbors had there kids unattended running up and down halls all night and slamming doors and we reported it several times and finally the day before we got home the noise stopped. So many ...