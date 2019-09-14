Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We went on our first cruise with Azamara by chance simply because the cruise dates fitted with when we were able to go away and so didn't really know what to expect. We saw that the ship was 19 years old but had had quite a major refit in 2018 so decided to give it a go and we were not disappointed in any way. The embarkation process was very quick and easy, took about 5 minutes from arriving at ...