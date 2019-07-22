  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Australia & New Zealand Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Simply fantastic

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

KandTCba avatar

KandTCba

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We recently did the 13-night Wyndham to Broome "Kimberley Ultimate" cruise on True North travelling "River Class" (the mid-level of 3 options). We had done the identical trip twice before (2014 & 2017) at the same time of year on a smaller (18 guest) top quality vessel but True North simply outshone our earlier trips in every way. The suites are luxurious (we could not fault a single thing), the ...
Sail Date: April 2021

ALMOST PERFECT

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

Cruisin Bon avatar

Cruisin Bon

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

IT WAS AN AUSTRALIAN SHIP, TRAVELLING IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS- "THE WILD ISLANDS OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA." The staff including the ship's master and senior crew were so obliging and friendly at all times: nothing was too much trouble. The itinerary was different. The ship was so clean and strict safety protocols were followed all the time but never in an intrusive manner. The chefs did an amazing job ...
Sail Date: February 2021

Great Expedition Team, excellent crew, challenging adventure

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

R1Ha avatar

R1Ha

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

After a very disappointing cruise with Ponant to the Seychelles (See my comments Le Bougainville) we had been thoroughly enjoying this cruise to the sub-Antarctic Islands of New Zealand and Australia. It’s definitely one of the windiest and choppiest corners of our globe and weather related changes of the itinerary are more than common. The captain and the crew had been outstanding in every ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Disappointed with Ponant

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

SeasideLady avatar

SeasideLady

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Based on the price, we thought Ponant would be a really nice cruise, but we were disappointed in comparison to other top-notch cruise lines we've enjoyed. Many incidents were individually small things that would have been easily overlooked IF the overall cruise or friendliness of the staff would have exceeded (or even MET) our expectations. As our cruise progressed though, the tiny annoyances ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Fabulous New Zealand Cruise on Ponant's Le Laperouse

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

the_travel_locks avatar

the_travel_locks

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Our recent cruise on Ponant's Le Laperouse around New Zealand went way beyond our expectations. We hadn't sailed with Ponant before, but are avid cruisers, having enjoyed several with Seabourn, Silversea, Regent and Viking, all of which have been wonderful, but we would have to say that our experience on Le Laperouse has most definitely been the best to date. The ship is stylish, comfortable, ...
Sail Date: January 2020

An Amazing Trip

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

DebbieandPaul avatar

DebbieandPaul

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Just returned from an amazing 3-night trip around the coral reef. The accommodation was very pleasant, plenty of room along with a good bathroom facilities and good size windows to see the breath-taking views. Food was delightful, good choices with plenty for all. Staff were exceptional and professional the team worked together to provide guests with knowledge and any requirements, being ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Amazing expedition to the Kimberley Coast and on to Bali

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

gaskellsdownunder avatar

gaskellsdownunder

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

We chose these cruises for the expeditions and ability of the vessel to get into small ports and also to change course to find unexpected delights. We also love French food! The expedition leaders were wonderful as were their lectures each evening on the following day's adventures. All the crew went out of their way to make sure those of us who were less able-bodied were included in as many ...
Sail Date: August 2019

A Gift From God

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

Steve Tee avatar

Steve Tee

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Without doubt the Kimberley region is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Few people get to see it from the Indian Ocean ... even fewer from the comforts of the True North in the company of such amazing staff. This was a holiday that was much more - an education, a revelation, a privilege and - an opportunity to engage with unbelievably professional staff and wonderfully interesting fellow ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Wonderful memories

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

Vicky Dinsmore avatar

Vicky Dinsmore

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

This extraordinary experience of the majestic Kimberley region provided me with wonderful memories for a lifetime. The crew were amazing and went out of their way to facilitate an unforgettable cruise. I had a vague idea of what to expect to see but this trip takes in some of the most breathtaking locations of the Kimberley including; Montgomery Reef, Horizontal Falls, King George River, ...
Sail Date: July 2019

MUST DO TRIP WITH PONANT

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

oziekev007 avatar

oziekev007

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Having sailed twice before with Ponant on expedition cruises the choice for our cruise to the Kimberley was easy to make as we knew first hand the type of cruise that we would be joining. Ponant are a little expensive compared to some other operators in the Kimberley area, however the quality with Ponant is always the same and they spare nothing to allow each person to enjoy the most out of the ...
Sail Date: July 2019

