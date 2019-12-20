We can honestly say that this cruise exceeded our expectations. I was worried that the Covid restrictions would impact the experience but on the contrary they made you feel safe and they were handled brilliantly.
From the pre-boarding experience with requirement for all passengers to be vaccinated and the testing of every passenger and staff member as you board and again as you leave it really ...
Hi folks,
two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Last May, 2019, my wife and her siblings took a Greek island cruise on this very ship, which included Ephesus among the included excursions. I stayed home and took care of the dog. So effusive of her praise for the cruise and the included excursions, we decided to repeat the cruise this year. Celestyal offered a fantastic Black Friday cruise deal including drinks, gratuities, and three paid ...
We chose this 7 days cruise because of the ports - Cairo, Jerusalem/Bethlehem, Cyprus, Rhodes and Ephesus. We also chose it because of the great value for what we paid as the price included 3 excursions (Cairo, Rhodes and Ephesus), gratuities and drinks (albeit you could also pay for “premium drinks”).
We had read the reviews on the Celestyal Crystal and had “lowered the bar” for our ...
The focus was on visiting many antiquities sites which was the main reason we selected this cruise package. Celestyal provided an excellent experience at a good value. Not a new ship or a large ship (900 passengers capacity?) with all the offerings you'd find on larger luxury boats but we found the Crystal to be very adequate for this type of cruise. Clean and well maintained throughout, friendly ...
A new experience for us to see ancient sites in Greece and Turkey and to again explore Pompeii with family. A new ship put into service in May 2015, Viking Star is state of the art cruising limited to 930 over 18 age passengers. This is our second Viking Christmas week ocean cruise in the Med with grand daughters. Everything was fabulous- the weather, cabin, dining, activities, and shore ...
We had done a Viking Phine River Cruise 3 years ago and that was wonderful. I didn't want to do an ocean cruise on one of the mega ships, the size of Viking's looked perfect. The level of service and attention we were afforded was beyond compare. Everyone was happy, helpful and acted genuinely glad to see us. They made us feel special. The food on board was the absolute best. Plenty of ...
I have worked for 30 years to get my husband to agree to a cruise. He didn’t want those small beds, he couldn’t stand to be below the waterline, he needs fresh air when he sleeps, he gets claustrophobic, he’ll get bored. I heard it for years - enter Viking Ocean Cruises - no rooms below water, all rooms have a private balcony with a large sliding glass door, king size beds, comfortable sized ...
My sister and I took this cruise because we both had wanted to go to Athens, and we had never done that. We are both over 80 years old and have mobility problems. On the boat, everything was fine. Shore excursions less so. We did not realize that there were enrichment and entertainment options, Our fault, we did not look at the daily briefings. We both wanted to go to Knossos, but the boat ...
We chose this cruise because we had been on one that ended in Athens almost 2 years ago and my husband got sick (we were quarantined to the stateroom on our last day and missed the excursion in Athens). There was a special deal on the first 8 days of the 14 night Mediterranean Antiquities cruise, beginning in Athens and ending with disembarkation in Rome. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were at ...