Athens (Piraeus) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

4.2
Very Good
373 reviews

1-10 of 373 Athens (Piraeus) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Fantastic Greek Island Cruise

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Adamoz73 avatar

Adamoz73

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

We can honestly say that this cruise exceeded our expectations. I was worried that the Covid restrictions would impact the experience but on the contrary they made you feel safe and they were handled brilliantly. From the pre-boarding experience with requirement for all passengers to be vaccinated and the testing of every passenger and staff member as you board and again as you leave it really ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

CruiseMH avatar

CruiseMH

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Hi folks, two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Another Ponant cruise, fantastic as usual

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

johnemv avatar

johnemv

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

A brand new ship, 150 other guests, many from France and Belgium as it was a a Opera Cruise. Us Australians were adopted by all and again we could not fault Ponant. The destinations visited, the tours, the food, the wines, the cruise companions, the crew..... you name it, all lends for a perfect cruise. We visited Greece, Turkey, Egypt and Jordon. Add that to our Antarctic cruise in late 2017. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

The trip was very disappointing and definitely not a 5 star experience

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

jmcnamee avatar

jmcnamee

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

This was suppose to be a 5 star experience but it was anything but. They didn't go to two out of the 10 ports and only gave us $500 coupon for use another trip which we won't use. They had ending problems and didn't let us know that we were only running on 3 engines instead of 4. Missing two ports with useless compensation was not good. Won't be using Regent again. The shore excursions were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

The Infinity is just average

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

dras2 avatar

dras2

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We wanted a cruise of the Greek Islands and the Infinity has a wonderful itinerary to see the islands as well as Israel. The ports of call were exactly what we were looking for. Israel was a very good stop and if anyone were to ask me I would say Israel is very safe and well worth visiting. It was the itinerary that brought us to Infinity. I have sailed two other Celebrity ships the Summit ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Fine trip but a few blips

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

EmsMom avatar

EmsMom

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we had a credit from a previous Celebrity Cruise where we had a problem. I liked the itinerary and despite some negative reviews about the Infinity we decided to go for it. All in all I thought it was a fine trip. Embarkation went very smoothly and we enjoyed the Concierge special lunch. Althought the ship was far from new it was not a dump. There were some ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Post cruise review survey asked NOTHING about what could be improved

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Tom Hill avatar

Tom Hill

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Over all the ship is average. Lame lecture circuit.. here we are in the middle of history, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Rhodes, Malta....you would think a guest lecturer would put some spin of the past, but NO.. the only speaker missed the mark.. had several lectures on how to talk to your dog. Yes. And the turkey is on for the next cruise, too. He is a “ringer”, no way could you get this gig without ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

High end price, low end cruise

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Billtudor avatar

Billtudor

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

My wife and I have been on dozens of cruises on almost all the major lines. This company is part of the Royal Caribbean/Celebrity family of companies. The cost of Azamara is at least double of Celebrity for the same size of room and three times the cost of Royal Caribbean. They are using cost to imitate a high end cruise line, sorry Azamara, you’re a long way from being a top tier line. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Great experience

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Captain Tony avatar

Captain Tony

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Boarding in Athens was quick and efficient. Ship is very clean and easy to get around We departed Athens facing some high winds and the ship rocked quite a bit on our first night. Food was good but service was better with the wait staff making sure your glass of wine was always filled. No need to purchase the ultimate drink or wine package as the choices for completely beverages are fine. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

In Pursuit of Excellence!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

stitcherquilter4 avatar

stitcherquilter4

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

10-Night Israel Intensive Voyage and 7-Night Adriatic Pursuit Voyage This was our first time of the Pursuit after several trips on both the Journey and Quest, and our first back-to-back, but definitely not our last. The Israel Intensive voyage gave us overnight stays in both Haifa and Jerusalem. Lots of time to explore this historic area. The second part of the cruise gave us an ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

