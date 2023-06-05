Your Guide to Princess Cays Bungalows

Bungalows on Princess Cays and Inclusions

There are 25 private cabanas, called bungalows, on Princess Cays. Each one is a small hut-like structure in a different bright, tropical color, with a small deck, an umbrella for shade and an outdoor shower. There are 18 bungalows situated in the main section of the beach, and seven additional adults-only (age 18 and up) bungalows in a restricted Sanctuary area of the beach.

Though a private bungalow may be on the splurge list for your Princess or Carnival Cruise stop at Princess Cays, there are several benefits that make the reservation a worthwhile value for couples and families. For starters, you will receive priority tendering from your ship to shore, allowing you to make the most of your time on the beach before the island reaches peak crowds later in the day. If you need assistance getting to your bungalow, golf carts will transport passengers from the dock to your private retreat.

There are also servers who occasionally visit the bungalows offering drink service, though you are never far from a bar if you prefer to stretch your legs.