Your Guide to Half Moon Cay Cabanas

Half Moon Cay Cabanas

There are 15 standard cabanas, distinguished by color and number (green 13, for example), along the beach on Half Moon Cay. These accommodate up to six people. Note that cabanas share the same public beach as everyone else.

Standard four-person cabana rentals come equipped with a ceiling fan, electric fan and air-conditioning unit to keep you cool. A table with four padded chairs and two padded loungers sit on the private deck. An assortment of snacks like chips and dip and fresh fruit are offered, and a mini-fridge holds a variety of drinks. Cruisers who book a cabana rental on Half Moon Cay are asked to fill out a form before their stay to ensure their preference of sodas and drinks (about six at a time) are stocked. Two large bottles of water sit on the counter with a bucket of ice, plastic cups and straws. Floating mats, snorkel gear and an outdoor shower are all available for personal use. Butler service and alcoholic drinks cost extra.

Be aware that housekeeping services are deployed an hour-and-a-half before departure time to ensure anything that needs to return to the cruise ship (dishware, for example) are collected. Bars also close around this time.

Pricing is listed per cabana, not per person, and can vary by sailing. Standard cabanas include up to four people in the price, and starting at about $280 for the entire day. An additional surcharge of $46 per person is imposed for more than four occupants, to a maximum of six. Children age 2 and under are not charged, but might be considered part of the cabana occupants to determine maximum occupancy.

All cabanas and villas are within walking distance of the main welcome area, but a golf cart will bring you to your cabana, and are available for further transport for those who have mobility issues.