Your Guide to CocoCay Cabanas

Cabanas on CocoCay & Inclusions

Royal Caribbean provides a variety of cabana options on its Bahamian private island, from simple beachside offerings that allow you to relax in privacy to more luxurious versions that mimic the experience of a Tahitian over-the-water bungalow, including cabanas hanging over the ocean, private water slides and dedicated attendants.

Some of the cabanas roll in admission to the island's popular new attractions, such as Thrill Waterpark or the exclusive Coco Beach Club, while others are situated near the ocean or pool. What's most important will be determining where your group intends to spend the most time and let that guide your decision-making.

Generally, all cabanas include shaded places to lounge on either plush furniture or lounge chairs, fresh towels, complimentary use of two floating beach mats, free chilled bottled water and sometimes snorkeling equipment (check the most updated amenities information on your shore excursion reservation to confirm before your sailing).

Perfect Day at CocoCay cabanas include: Chill Island cabanas, South Beach cabanas, Oasis Lagoon cabanas, Thrill Waterpark cabanas, Coco Beach Club cabanas and Coco Beach overwater cabanas.

In addition to these traditional cabanas, CocoCay also offers semi-private (and less expensive) beach bungalows, clamshells and daybeds for rent.

To assist you in the mission of enjoying your perfect day, we'll explore the many new cabana options on the island, available in various price ranges with amenities perfect for both couples and groups.