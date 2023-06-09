Your Guide to Castaway Cay Cabanas

Castaway Cay Cabanas

There are three types of Castaway Cay cabanas, each with their own pluses and minuses. No matter which cabana you book, you'll receive an envelope with wristbands for all members of your group and information about beverage package options in your cabin once you board.

When you arrive on Castaway Cay, you'll take the tram to the Pelican Point stop and follow signs for "cabana check-in." (If you've booked a cabana at Serenity Bay, which is for adults 18 and older, you'll take a second tram over to that beach; there's a separate check-in.) At both locations, a cabana host will take you to your retreat and orient you.

All cabanas come with indoor and outdoor cushioned seating; a freshwater shower; a hammock; a mini-fridge with unlimited soda and bottled water, fresh fruit and damp washcloths for cooling off; snacks (chips and granola bars); plush towels; Coppertone sunscreen and aloe care; and a selection of magazines.

Cabanas on the Family Beach (both regular and grand) also come with snorkel equipment and sand toys, as well as free float and tube rentals and a one-hour bike rental. (It's these perks that can make the cabanas cost-effective, especially if your family would be buying these all separately.) There's also a safe to store valuables and a call button for cabana service, although this is for restocking your fridge, arranging activities and golf cart service -- not food delivery.

In addition to the prices below, each cabana has a 7.5 percent Bahamian VAT tax added to the cost.