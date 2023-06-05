Lineup and Highlights of the 2023 Chris Jericho Cruise

Wrestling -- and a lot of it -- is the obvious appeal. AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is the onboard promoter, and competitions will take place every day. Imagine a huge wrestling ring with awesome sight lines in the middle of a pool deck; reviews of the first cruise praised the intimacy of it all. Beyond wrestling, the Ship of Jericho boasts a lineup of hard rock, blues and metal bands, starting with Jericho's own group Fozzy. (Fun fact: Jericho was inspired to do the first Rager at Sea after he played with his band on the KISS Kruise). Other bands include 80s favorite Quiet Riot, Royal Bliss and Raven, as well as others. Comedian Brad Williams will be the "master of laughs."

Several podcasts will be taped onboard, including Jericho's own "Talk is Jericho."

Finally, expect autograph sessions, activities hosted by wrestlers, theme nights, panels, meet and greets, and more.