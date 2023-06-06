World Class Bar on Celebrity Cruises (Plus Menu)

Celebrity Cruises' World Class Bar lives up to its name as an exclusive space to sip top-shelf drinks found nowhere else on the ship. It's also the place to break your bar bill. Even if you have the line's premium beverage package, some of this venue's craft cocktails exceed the $13 beverage limit.

Ambiance at World Class Bar

The World Class Bar feels rich. The small space with seating for about 20 patrons sports a polished marble bar with honey tones and emits a golden glow. Though it's typically located near heavily trafficked public spaces, the bar maintains an intimacy that's not walled in and claustrophobic. Seats are a pollen yellow color with an ebony-like lacquer frame. Bartenders wear bow ties. The price and exclusivity of the menu lends World Class an air of distinction.

Drinks at World Class Bar

Unlike other bars onboard your Celebrity ship, World Class only serves drinks or variations of the drinks on its limited menu. Likewise, you cannot order a drink from World Class anywhere else on the ship.

Specializing in small-batch gin and homemade bitters, World Class mixes these with uncommon ingredients and flavor profiles to create its cocktails. Choose from a dozen curated libations such as the Celebrity No. Ten, a combination of Tanqueray No. Ten gin, fresh raspberries, simple syrup, lemon juice, angostura bitters and creme de violette; or opt for The Buck Stops Here, made from Haig Club whisky, ginger beer, green tea syrup and baked apple bitters. Some evenings will feature a special one-night-only tasting (check your daily schedule for details). Your bartenders might decide to break out a bottle of Pernod to make a traditional absinthe, complete with sugar cubes and ice water.

Menu

Note: This menu is a sample and may vary by ship or itinerary.

Price

Cocktails range from $12 to $15.

Ships

The World Class Bar has replaced The Molecular Bar on Celebrity's Solstice-class ships:

Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Silhouette

Celebrity Solstice

See photos of the World Class Bar on Celebrity Equinox.

