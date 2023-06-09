Why Visit the Yukon on an Alaska Cruise Tour?

The Yukon: A Step Back in Time Amongst Glaciers, Mountains, Wildlife and Beyond

We can talk about numbers and statistics all we want, but these are limiting and don't quite speak to what is truly so unique, so enticing about the Yukon.

The Yukon is best described as a step back in time. While certain places in Alaska can be as well, the Yukon seems to work even more diligently to retain the Gold Rush essence in its towns and city.

Dawson is a great example of such a place. Imagine dirt roads, wooden boards for sidewalks, store facades with the Gold Rush-style font and an overall "never in a rush to get anywhere" atmosphere. New buildings in the town must meet certain standards and regulations that match the Gold Rush theme, too, so it will remain this way for years to come.

What's more are the people that call this place home. The community is something felt here, breathed here, integrated into the natural life here. Everyone is trusted and trusting; everyone respects nature and other people, tourists and locals alike. As the general manager of the Westmark Inn Tracy Abbott told us, "It's hard to explain Dawson; it's a feeling. It just sinks into you."

The quaintness and historical presence in Dawson is undoubtedly alluring, but the natural beauty that surrounds it for miles (or kilometres) is is equally so. Our drive from Whitehorse to Skagway in Alaska, for example, offered some of the most spectacular scenery I've ever experienced.

We climbed and wound through snow-drenched mountains, touched then surpassed the clouds, admired pristine glacial creeks, saw the world's smallest desert (Carcross Desert) and practically drooled over vibrant, calm lakes like Emerald Lake.

This landscape was simply beyond-words-beautiful and to witness it amongst occasional small established towns was refreshing. It was a humbling reminder that we are just animals on this planet, much like the moose and caribou that roam it with us. The Earth isn't ours, nor will it ever be; rather, it owns us. And for a city girl like myself, this was a reminder I unknowingly needed.