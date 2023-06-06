Sponsored by MSC Cruises

Its's not often that you get a ship perfectly suited to a homeport, but that's exactly the case with MSC Meraviglia and New York City.

MSC Cruises' 1,034-foot-long, 214-foot-tall, 19-deck megaship is one of the line's biggest, with a capacity of up to 5,700 guests. MSC Meraviglia also includes an indoor promenade – Galleria Meraviglia – lined with shops, restaurants and bars that stretches more than 300 feet and is topped with an ever-changing LED screen.

There are 20 bars, including a Champagne bar; 12 restaurants; a luxury "ship-within-a-ship" keycard-access only suite complex, the MSC Yacht Club; and a vast amount of entertainment options including dazzling shows, an entertainment complex, a basketball court and waterslides.

In fact, MSC Meraviglia is much like the city it will call its year-round homeport starting April 22, 2023 -- big, bold and brash, with a guaranteed party going on somewhere till the wee hours every night.

We take a look at why MSC Meraviglia is the perfect ship for New York City.