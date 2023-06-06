Why Go There: 8 Reasons to Cruise Along the Douro River

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2017/12/ss-douro-river-cruising-hero.jpg" alt=" (Photo: Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock.com)" title=" (Photo: Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock.com)" <br="" />

While it's not exactly in a forgotten corner of Europe, Portugal's Douro River does tend to be off the beaten river cruising track in comparison to the popular Rhine, Danube and Rhone. Yet, a week spent cruising the Douro is full of unforgettable experiences that may surprise those unfamiliar with this region. As well as a day at either end of the seven-night cruise in the wonderful, UNESCO city of Porto (known for its historic centre, graceful bridges and world-famous port wine houses), there are long, blissful spells on the water without seeing other boats, cruising narrow stretches of the upper Douro between steep, rocky slopes on which thousands of hectares of port wine grapes are cultivated.

Although a Douro cruise sets a pretty leisurely pace, there are some wonderful experiences along the way. We wandered around medieval hilltop villages that have barely changed over the centuries. We visited the cellars of some of the big port-growing dynasties and saw their names gracing the steeply terraced vineyards along the river in huge letters. And we ventured outside the area, too, spending a day across the border in the magnificent Spanish university town of Salamanca, one of the best-kept secrets in the whole of Europe, thanks to its exquisite beauty and history. And then there are the simpler pleasures like eating freshly-grilled sardines at a deck barbecue organised by the crew.

While many cruise travellers have yet to stumble across the Douro River, U.K. operators have been plying the river for years. After all, it was the Brits who started the port wine industry 300 years ago with their Portuguese allies, and strong ties remain between the two countries. British operators include Titan HiTours, Saga, Page & Moy, Noble Caledonia and Cosmos.

The Douro is increasingly popular with international river lines and companies. AmaWaterways operates two ships, the aptly named AmaDouro and AmaVida. Uniworld charters the luxurious Queen Isabel from DouroAzul but will replace it in 2020 with a new ship -- S.S. Sao Gabriel. Viking River Cruises has four "baby Longships" in the region -- Viking Torgil, Viking Hemming, Viking Osfrid and its newest (2019) -- Viking Helgrim. CroisiEurope also offers Douro cruising -- the French line has six ships in the region -- Gil Eanes, Fernao de Magalhaes, Vasco da Gama, Infante Don Henrique and two newer vessels -- Amalia Rodrigues and Miguel Torga. Emerald Waterways also has a ship -- Emerald Radiance.

