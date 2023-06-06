Who Owns My Cruise Line? A Guide to Cruise Line Parent Companies

If you're confused about which companies own which cruise lines, you're not alone. There are so many brands these days, it can be difficult to keep track of which ones are part of the same family. You might even be surprised to discover that budget-friendly lines and super-pricey luxury lines share the same parent companies.

When it comes to ownership, most cruise lines -- with the notable exceptions of MSC Cruises, which is privately owned by the family of Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte; Viking Cruises, which is privately held and overseen by founder Torstein Hagen; and Windstar Cruises, owned by Xanterra Parks and Resorts, a division of the Anschutz Company -- are publicly traded, which means they are owned by their parent companies' shareholders. Below, we break down which cruise line parent companies own which cruise line brands, as well as where those parent companies are domiciled. We also list the stock symbols and presidents or CEOs for each.

Who owns my cruise line?

Quick Reference Guide for 6 Major Lines

Carnival: Carnival Corporation & plc (Christine Duffy, president)

Celebrity: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO)

Holland America: Carnival Corporation & plc (Orlando Ashford, president)

Norwegian: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (Harry Sommer, president and CEO)

Princess: Carnival Corporation & plc (Jan Swartz, president)

Royal Caribbean: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Michael Bayley, president and CEO)

Which cruise lines does Carnival own?

Carnival Corporation (CCL) & plc (CUK): Arnold Donald, president and CEO; Panama, England and Wales

AIDA

Carnival Cruise Line

Costa Cruises

Cunard Line

Holland America Line

P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises Australia

Princess Cruises

Seabourn Cruise Line

Which cruise lines does Royal Caribbean own?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Richard Fain, chairman and CEO; Liberia

Azamara

Celebrity Cruises

Pullmantur Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Silversea Cruises

TUI Cruises

Which cruise lines does Norwegian own?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Frank Del Rio, president and CEO; Bermuda

Norwegian Cruise Line

Oceania Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Which cruise lines does Disney own?

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Bob Chapek, CEO; United States (Celebration, Florida)

Disney Cruise Line

Which cruise lines does Genting own?

Genting Hong Kong Limited (GTHKF): Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, chairman and CEO; Hong Kong

Crystal Cruises

Dream Cruises

Star Cruises

Where can I find more information about these lines?

See how these companies rate in our cruise line reviews.