Who Owns My Cruise Line? A Guide to Cruise Line Parent Companies

If you're confused about which companies own which cruise lines, you're not alone. There are so many brands these days, it can be difficult to keep track of which ones are part of the same family. You might even be surprised to discover that budget-friendly lines and super-pricey luxury lines share the same parent companies.
When it comes to ownership, most cruise lines -- with the notable exceptions of MSC Cruises, which is privately owned by the family of Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte; Viking Cruises, which is privately held and overseen by founder Torstein Hagen; and Windstar Cruises, owned by Xanterra Parks and Resorts, a division of the Anschutz Company -- are publicly traded, which means they are owned by their parent companies' shareholders. Below, we break down which cruise line parent companies own which cruise line brands, as well as where those parent companies are domiciled. We also list the stock symbols and presidents or CEOs for each.
Carnival: Carnival Corporation & plc (Christine Duffy, president)
Celebrity: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO)
Holland America: Carnival Corporation & plc (Orlando Ashford, president)
Norwegian: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (Harry Sommer, president and CEO)
Princess: Carnival Corporation & plc (Jan Swartz, president)
Royal Caribbean: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Michael Bayley, president and CEO)
AIDA
Carnival Cruise Line
Costa Cruises
Cunard Line
Holland America Line
P&O Cruises
P&O Cruises Australia
Princess Cruises
Seabourn Cruise Line
Azamara
Celebrity Cruises
Pullmantur Cruises
Royal Caribbean International
Silversea Cruises
TUI Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line
Oceania Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Disney Cruise Line
Crystal Cruises
Dream Cruises
Star Cruises
